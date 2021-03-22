Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates With Protein Metrics To Optimize Mass Spectrometry Data Analysis For Biopharmaceutical And Proteomics Applications

GERMERING, Germany, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Protein Metrics, a developer of world-class software tools for protein characterization, have entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing agreement to provide advanced mass spectrometry data processing and analysis capabilities to drive innovation across the full spectrum of biopharmaceutical and proteomics applications, from research and development to quality control.

Thermo Fisher brings the cloud-enabled Thermo Scientific Chromeleon CDS software to this collaboration, providing biopharmaceutical and proteomics scientists with superior automation and workflow support to help achieve productivity gains of up to 33%. Easily integrated into company systems and seamlessly scaled from workstation to global enterprise deployment, the Chromeleon CDS software ensures business continuity. The software allows operation from remote locations across global laboratory networks, reducing administrative costs and providing resourcing flexibility.

Supporting this collaboration, the Protein Metrics Byos platform for protein characterization enables researchers to move from raw data files to reporting in just minutes, allowing post-translational modifications and other critical quality attributes to be monitoring with speed and efficiency. In addition, customers can also take advantage of Protein Metrics' private-cloud Byosphere enterprise platform, which delivers enterprise-level capacity for automation, collaboration and data management in a single platform for GxP and non-GxP environments.

"Scientists undertaking biopharmaceutical and proteomics applications are challenged daily with having to accurately and reliably process a wealth of data derived from mass spectrometry instruments, which can be time-intensive and error-prone," said Matt Hazlewood, senior director, global chromatography data systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our collaboration with Protein Metrics allows us to leverage our shared expertise and seamlessly integrate our compliance-ready software capabilities to offer customers flexible tools that address these challenges and help meet their need for advanced technologies that analyze their mass spectrometry data."

"We are proud that our proven biopharmaceutical solutions enable companies worldwide to analyze and report on complex biotherapeutics," remarked Eric Carlson, PhD, president and CEO, Protein Metrics, Inc. "Byosphere, resting on Byos' solid foundation, delivers to our users a single platform for GxP and non-GxP environments. Integrating with critical enterprise data systems, such as Chromeleon CDS, we aim to provide our mutual biopharmaceutical customers with intuitive, streamlined workflows to manage the burgeoning volume and complexity of analytical data with confidence."

