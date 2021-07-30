Therme Group Selected To Develop C$350million Wellbeing Resort At Toronto's Iconic Ontario Place

Therme Group to create a year-round wellbeing destination in latest development in global expansion programme TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Therme Group, a global wellbeing organisation, has been chosen by the Government of Ontario to develop a...

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Therme Group, a global wellbeing organisation, has been chosen by the Government of Ontario to develop a C$350+ million wellbeing resort at Toronto's iconic Ontario Place.

Ontario Place is a unique kilometer-long waterfront asset, and once served as an iconic cultural and tourism destination between 1971 and 2012.

Therme Canada | Ontario Place will continue Ontario Place's heritage, revitalising its original vision - celebrating the province and its culture - and bringing a first-of-its-kind experience to Toronto's waterfront. It is part of the Government of Ontario's desire to bring Ontario Place back to life as an exciting, year-round destination to attract local and international visitors.

Through a multi-level design, Therme Canada | Ontario Place will maximise internal floor area to enable 3 million visitors per year, while still retaining eight planned acres of public parks, beaches and trails on the surrounding land.

"Therme is a unique, all-season experience: It's a natural urban oasis where people can have fun, relax and unwind from their busy lives - boosting their physical and mental health," said Dr Robert Hanea, CEO of Therme Group. "The future of Ontario Place will be defined by how successful it can be connecting people to the water. Through our technology and by engaging the community, Therme and our partners will add a new architectural landmark that will play a role in bringing more people back to the waterfront capturing the original spirit of Ontario Place from 50 years ago."

Therme Canada | Ontario Place will be a family-friendly experience with indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides and a wave pool, natural spaces to relax, sports performance and recovery services, and botanical gardens. Programming will include fun and healthy activities for all ages, and affordable wellness therapies to meet all needs. Delicious, healthy, and sustainably produced food is a cornerstone of the Therme experience.

Every Therme project is designed to benefit the economy, society, and community it serves. Therme Canada | Ontario Place will create more than 2,200 construction jobs and 800 full-time permanent positions. Therme's investment is currently estimated to be C$350+ million.

Therme Canada | Ontario Place is the latest development in Therme's global expansion programme, to create the most advanced sustainable wellbeing resorts in cities around the world. It will be the first to be developed outside Europe, although the group is actively progressing other large-scale projects worldwide.

Ontario Place has historically been a destination for recreation, entertainment, and leisure. Therme Canada | Ontario Place will carry on and improve these traditions through the planned creation of more than eight acres of public spaces, including a free-access public beach and enhanced pedestrian and cycling access.

Therme's bridge to the West Island from the mainland will support the extension and enhancement of the William G. Davis Trail across the entire site, including providing a new link to the mainland from the West Island, allowing people to enjoy more of Ontario Place outdoors year-round.

