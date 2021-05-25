ThermApparel Announces A New Lighter, More Comfortable, Invisible Cooling Vest In Advance Of National Heat Awareness Day (5/28) And World MS Day (5/30)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus has had us cooped up far too long. We are ecstatic for the summer, but the heat brings serious dangers to people with Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, and Fibromyalgia. That's why ThermApparel, started by two graduate students in Rochester, designed the first concealable, lightweight, cooling device to help people with certain neurologic disorders do more of what they love, avoiding heat-related fatigue and symptom flare-ups that unfairly disrupt their lives.

The vest helps me do what I love like kayaking or gardening in my backyard. My core stays cool and I have less fatigue.

The garment makes a significant difference, often doubling the length of time people can spend outdoors or partaking in physical activity. With heat sensitivity, simple pleasures like walking, golfing, or volunteering can be impossible.

You don't have to give those things up: Allison Leckinger, who maintains an active lifestyle with her UnderCool, says: "The vest helps me do the things I love like kayaking, and gardening in my backyard. I'm able to do more because my body overheats less, staying cool longer. I even wear it when I walk the dog."

We engineered our product to be ultra-concealable and to work with the body's natural ability to cool itself. "We heard incredible stories of people struggling to maintain their routines using contraptions that were bulky and left them feeling self-conscious," says Kurtis Kracke, CEO, and founder. "With Undercool, you can wear a silk blouse or a t-shirt and not feel like a construction worker or an astronaut while doing everyday things."

UnderCool 2.0 Fast Facts:

More breathable mesh increases airflow. More airflow means additional cooling and comfort.

A slimmer, more discrete slider and comfort ring that makes sizing adjustments easier while also being smaller.

With shorter straps, we've made the garment even more invisible.

ThermApparel was founded by two industrial design students at the Rochester Institute of Technology. With community input, they set out to create the world's first lightweight, comfortable, and invisible, cooling vest to help people, with often debilitating rare diseases, stay active. Need Help With Sizing? Our ThermApparel Fit Kit is loaded with tips and a handy tape measure, so you order the perfect size. For more information call 855-232-7233 or visit ThermApparel.com.

