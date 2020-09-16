Theresa M. Lanese Joins Litigation Department In Cleveland Office Of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theresa M. Lanese has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Litigation Department of the firm's Cleveland office.

Lanese focuses her practice in the area of business litigation. Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, she spent two years as an associate at a Northeast Ohio law firm. She also served as a law clerk for the City of Parma Law Department in 2016. Lanese is a member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association.

Lanese earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University in May 2018. During her time at Cleveland-Marshall, she participated as an Articles Editor on Cleveland State's Law Review. She also competed for two years on Cleveland-Marshall's Mock Trial Team placing third in the 2017 Case Classic Mock Trial Tournament. Lanese received her B.S. in Criminal Justice, graduating summa cum laude, from Bowling Green State University in December 2014.

Lanese can be reached at 216.430.2021 or tlanese@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

