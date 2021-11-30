There's No Place Like A Smart Home For The Holidays

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) recommends checking out smart home devices to add a little tech to your tinsel this holiday season.

"Convenience is touted as the biggest advantage of smart homes, when in fact many of these devices also help reduce energy use and enhance safety especially during the holidays. We encourage customers to put one or more of these devices on their holiday list this year," said Marlene Santos, PG&E's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Here are some smart home products to enhance your holidays:

Install smart thermostats to change the thermostat remotely and modify schedules to save energy. Customers can also use room sensors which connect to thermostats to set and maintain different temperatures in particular rooms. For a limited time, PG&E customers are eligible for up to $120 in rebates when they purchase an eligible model and sign up for a Time-of-Use rate plan. Click here for more.

Control holiday lights with smart plugs that can be programed to turn on automatically based on the time of day or set to follow a custom schedule. The smart plugs can be connected to a smart speaker to turn the cheer on and off with a simple voice command.

Use a smart smoke alarm to decrease the fire risk during the holidays. Unlike a standard smoke alarm, a smart one will alert you even when you're not home. Connected to other smart devices some can even automatically turn off the HVAC system to prevent the spread of smoke throughout the home.

Upgrade to smart bulbs for the ability to control lighting from your phone or automate holiday lights.

These devices are designed to make life easier, more efficient and enhance security. PG&E offers rebates on qualified energy-efficient products and home improvements. Learn more at pge.com/rebates or call the Smarter Energy Line at 800-933-9555.

Customers can also visit PG&E's Marketplace, an online resource for customers shopping for energy-saving appliances and electronics.

