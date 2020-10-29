There's No Need To Wait To Count Ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo announced that the county would only begin processing mail-in and absentee ballots on the morning of November 4. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder made the following joint statement:

"There is no shortage of labor in Pennsylvania, and there is certainly a high demand for a timely and accurate vote count. Poll workers and elections officials have performed essential tasks of our democracy since its beginning, and we urgently need them in this election cycle. We cannot delay until Wednesday, the work that should begin on Tuesday, November 3.

"More than half-million Pennsylvanians remain unemployed, and even more are struggling to keep afloat. With record-high submissions of mail-in and absentee ballots, counting these votes will require many people stepping up to get the job done.

"We encourage county elections officials to reach out to their local unemployment office or workforce development board. Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians are out of work through no fault of their own. These citizens are more than able to count mail-in and absentee ballots. Why wait?"

