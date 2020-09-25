TheStreet
There Are Several Ways To Vote In The Federal By-elections In York Centre And Toronto Centre

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - For the by-elections now under way in  York Centre (Ontario)  and  Toronto Centre (Ontario) , electors can choose the voting option that best suits their schedule.
  • For the by-elections now under way in  York Centre (Ontario)  and  Toronto Centre (Ontario) , electors can choose the voting option that best suits their schedule. They can vote in one of the following ways:
    • on  election day on October 26, 2020
    • at one of the  advance polls on Friday, October 16, 2020; Saturday, October 17, 2020; Sunday, October 18, 2020, or Monday, October 19, 2020
    • in person at the Elections Canada offices in  York Centre  and  Toronto Centre  if they apply before Tuesday, October 20, 2020
    • by mail. Electors must  apply to vote by mail  by visiting elections.ca or calling Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.
  • To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The  list of accepted pieces of identification  is online.
  • Some pieces of identification used at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
  • Voting and identification rules are different for  incarcerated electors  and  Canadian electors who live abroad .
  • Given the ongoing pandemic, Elections Canada will work to ensure the safety of staff and voters by implementing physical distancing and other public health guidelines at polling places and local Elections Canada offices, including providing protective equipment for poll workers and office workers and hand sanitizer and masks for electors.
  • Voters who are self-isolating or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should apply to vote by mail or call their local Elections Canada office to find out more about their voting options.

Elections Canada is an independent , non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament .

