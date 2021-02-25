Theratechnologies To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (THTX) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held virtually March 9 - 10, 2021.

The presentation will be available on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET on the 'News' section of the Company's website or via the virtual conference link, and will be archived for 90 days.

