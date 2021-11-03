Theratechnologies To Present At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference On November 11, 2021

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (THTX) - Get Theratechnologies Inc. Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of Theratechnologies' website under ' Events' or via the virtual conference link. An archive will also be available for 90 days following the event.

About Theratechnologies Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (THTX) - Get Theratechnologies Inc. Report is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries:Philippe DubucSenior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer438-315-6608 communications@theratech.com