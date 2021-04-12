Theratechnologies To Announce Financial Results For Its First Quarter Fiscal 2021

MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced today that it will report its...

MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (THTX) - Get Report (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended February 28, 2021 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

A conference call will be held on April 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a "listen-only" basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-400-1697 (toll free) or 1-703-736-7400 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqvgmdq. Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) until April 21, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (North America) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the access code: 7982427. The audio replay is also available until April 14, 2022 on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqvgmdq.

About Theratechnologies Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (THTX) - Get Report is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:Denis BoucherVice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:Leah GibsonSenior Director, Investor Relations617-356-1009 ir@theratech.com