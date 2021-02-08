Therapy Brands Welcomes Chad Wamsley As Vice President Of Operations/ General Manager For Fusion And A2C

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands has announced Chad Wamsley as Vice President of Operations/ General Manager for Fusion and A2C. In this role, Wamsley will be responsible for directing day-to-day brand operations, managing operational budgets to promote profitability, providing local team leadership, shaping culture and positively impacting employee morale.

Most recently, Wamsley served as CEO and Founder of Helix Inc., a patient-care technology startup specializing in integrated medical solutions for health systems. In this role, he was responsible for the operations and oversight of all aspects of the organization and personnel, while driving sales and company growth. Prior to that, Wamsley was Vice President and CSO, Sales and Marketing at Wellright, LLC., where he was a core member of the executive team.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Therapy Brands team and look forward to making an impact in the physical therapy markets," said Wamsley.

In addition to his executive leadership acumen, Chad has more than 20 years of sales and management experience in the insurance and health and wellness industries.

"We are thrilled Chad has joined the Therapy Brands family," said Adam Aitken, Executive Vice President at Therapy Brands. "His extensive executive management and sales background adds incredible value to our team, and we look forward to the impact his leadership will have on our brands."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/.

