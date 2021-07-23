Therapy Brands Announces Rob Sutton As Senior Vice President, Customer Care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce Rob Sutton has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Customer Care.

Sutton will establish and nurture important partnerships across the customer journey and strive for continued excellence within every client interaction. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of Customer Care, Implementation, and Professional Services, driving collaborative change and innovation.

"I am excited to join the Therapy Brands team. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the talented and passionate Customer Care and Success teams; we are committed to the success of both our clients and our company. This is an exciting time to join Therapy Brands and I look forward to helping the organization reach new heights in serving the underserved therapy markets."

- Rob Sutton, Senior Vice President, Customer Care, Therapy Brands

Sutton brings over 25 years of experience as a results oriented senior executive with accomplishments in leading and transforming organizations across multiple industries and customer segments. While he has an extensive record of accomplishment in increasing profitability and revenue, his true specialization is transforming the customer experience.

Prior to joining Therapy Brands, Sutton served as Affiliated Monitoring's Head of Contact Centers-Monitoring Services. At Affinity, he was responsible for day-to-day multi-site operations of call centers for a third party medical and security monitoring private enterprise. He oversaw extensive operational workflow and workforce management initiatives during his tenure, seeing significant returns in staff training and retention. Sutton spent a decade with Vonage in two Customer Care and Operation Vice President roles: Senior Vice President of Customer Care and Operations, and Vice President of Global Customer Care. He has also held Customer Care executive roles with AIG, AT&T Mobility (formerly Cingular Wireless), and AT&T during his career.

"We are very enthusiastic about Rob joining the Therapy Brands leadership team. Rob brings an extensive track record of success in building and leading best-in-class customer care and success organizations. He is the right leader to scale our organization as we continue our aggressive growth and focus on serving the underserved therapy markets."

- Dave Wirta, Chief Operating Officer, Therapy Brands

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

