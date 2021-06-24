Therapy Brands Announces Jason Sears As Senior Vice President, IT And Development Operations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce Jason Sears has joined the company as Senior Vice President, IT and Development Operations.

In this role, Sears will ensure the stability and security of Therapy Brands's platform deployments as well help architect cloud platforms and define best practices for future initiatives - such as data analytics, workflows, mobile, and machine learning.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to join the Therapy Brands team. I look forward to leading the IT & DevOps teams, supporting our growth and the continued improvements we are making for customers and their patients. This is an exciting time to join this innovative and mission-centered organization."- Jason Sears, Senior Vice President, IT and Development, Therapy Brands

Sears brings 30 years of experience as an IT leader with a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions, enabling his teams, and setting strategic direction.

Prior to joining Therapy Brands, Sears served as the Vice President of IT Strategy and Architecture for Lockton Companies. With Lockton, he developed methodologies and oversaw several critical IT initiatives, including the Lockton Data Platform and cloud migrations. Before Lockton Companies, Sears held Director-level IT positions with Andersons, Inc., Epiq Systems, and NIC.

"I'm thrilled to have Jason join the Therapy Brands technology leadership team. His knowledge and experience leading technology functions across multiple domains will serve him very well as the leader of our Development Operations and IT Teams. Jason brings years of experience and a track record of success that will be of great value to our company and the clients we serve."- James Hughes, Chief Technology Officer, Therapy Brands

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

