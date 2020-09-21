Therapy Brands Announces Dr. Jessica Kasirsky As Chief Medical Officer And Vice President Of Regulatory Affairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands has announced Dr. Jessica Kasirsky as their new Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. In this role, she will be responsible for leading all aspects of patient safety; conducting research on application function and design to ensure compliance and clinical efficacy with all regulatory requirements; and for communicating directly with regulatory agencies, advocacy groups and patient safety organizations.

Dr. Kasirsky brings 28 years of board-certified emergency medicine, healthcare IT, informatics and policy analysis experience to the role.

Most recently, she served as Senior Clinical Informaticist at NextGen Healthcare, where she was an expert advisor on clinical content and regulatory affairs for electronic health records as well as HIPAA and clinical quality measure reporting; an EHR ONC certification lead and was responsible for analysis, development decisions and critical dispositioning activities.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Therapy Brands team," said Dr. Kasirsky. "I look forward to working with leadership on navigating the ever-changing regulatory and industry landscapes to ensure our success."

In addition to her extensive medical and policy advocacy background, Dr. Kasirsky also brings executive physician consulting and cloud-based integrated electronic health record and practice management initiative management skills to our team.

"We are excited to have Dr. Kasirsky join our executive team in this role," said Jen Wolfe, Chief Administrative Officer. "Her vast experience in both the medical field and healthcare policy industries will be invaluable to our strategic growth and understanding how we can best serve our customers."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

Contact: Emily Claypool eclaypool@therapybrands.com

