Therapy Brands Announces Dave Wirta As Chief Operating Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands has announced Dave Wirta as their Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for driving growth, profit, customer satisfaction and loyalty as well as supporting the day-to-day operational functions and enabling delivery of Therapy Brands' strategic ambitions.

Most recently, Dave served as President and COO of Community Brands, a private equity sponsored SaaS software and digital payments company. Prior to that, he held president, COO, CRO and operations consulting roles at several firms including Vology, Greenway Health, Vista Consulting and Ceridian.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Therapy Brands team," said Dave Wirta, Chief Operating Officer of Therapy Brands. "I'm looking forward to working alongside other passionate individuals to grow our business and make a difference in the lives of others."

In addition to his executive roles, Dave has experience in profitably growing healthcare IT businesses, successfully integrating acquisitions, driving and enabling commercial growth and optimizing business performance.

"We are excited to have Dave onboard," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Brands. "His deep executive leadership experience and track record of driving results adds incredible value to our team and will be a key factor in reaching our goals and making a difference for our customers and their clients."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

Contact: Emily Claypool eclaypool@therapybrands.com

