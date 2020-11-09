TherapeuticsMD Announces Underwritten Public Offering Of Its Common Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) - Get Report today announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the offering. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by TherapeuticsMD.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

TherapeuticsMD intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for commercialization of its three FDA-approved products, IMVEXXY® (estradiol vaginal inserts) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (vaginal pain associated with sexual activity), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause, BIJUVA® (estradiol and progesterone) capsules, a hormone therapy combination of bio-identical 17ß-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone in a single, oral softgel capsule, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause in women with a uterus, and ANNOVERA® (segesterone acetate/ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), the first and only annual patient-controlled, procedure-free, reversible prescription contraceptive option for women, including to maximize ANNOVERA's consumer-focused commercialization strategy. TherapeuticsMD additionally intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

TherapeuticsMD has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to the offering that became effective on May 5, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement (including an accompanying prospectus) relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Before buying any shares of TherapeuticsMD's common stock in the offering, you should carefully read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with the information incorporated by reference therein. These documents contain important information that you should consider when making your investment decision. TherapeuticsMD's SEC filings are available to the public from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The Company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD's objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that TherapeuticsMD intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, risks and uncertainties associated with TherapeuticsMD's business and finances in general and other risks described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in TherapeuticsMD's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the preliminary prospectus supplement with respect to the offering and other filings with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006052/en/