Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Synergistic Suppression Of Suicide-Associated Neuroinflammatory Pathway By QuadraMune™ And Minocycline

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported filing a patent on new data showing synergy between QuadraMune™ and Minocycline in generating a type of immune cell termed T regulatory cell.

T regulatory cells suppress pathological inflammation, including interleukin-6, which is associated with suicidal ideation, as well as risk of COVID-19 associated death.

QuadraMune™ is a nutraceutical developed by the Company which is currently in a clinical trial for prevention of COVID-19[1]. Minocycline is an antibiotic that is approved by the FDA.

"The recent data supports initiation of clinical trials combining QuadraMune and Minocycline for reduction of suicidal ideations and hopefully preventing suicides" said Kalina O'Connor, Director of the Campbell Neurosciences Division of Therapeutic Solutions International and co-inventor of the patent. "I am thankful to Mr. Dixon and the team at TSOI for having the courage to attack suicide as a biological disease."

Campbell Neurosciences was formed as a Division of the Company to address suicide from an immunological perspective. The company is named after Kathleen Campbell, the mother of Kalina O'Connor, who was a victim of suicide.

"The potent generation of T regulatory cells by the combination of QuadraMune™ and Minocycline suggests that the therapeutic effects of the combination may be long lasting due to the fact that T regulatory cells have a long life in the body and can replicate" said Famela Ramos, Director of Business Development. "The ability of the T regulatory cells generated to suppress interleukin-6 and macrophage activation supports the possible use of this combination for other neurogenerative diseases associated with inflammation."

"By combining quantitative measurements such as the Campbell Score™, with practical interventions such as QuadraMune™ with adjuvants such as Minocycline, we believe that we are primed for initiating a new way of treating suicide based on objective immunology and not speculation" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "We thank our Scientific Advisory Board for their leadership in stimulating us to explore this fascinating and underdeveloped area of medicine."

