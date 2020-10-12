Therapeutic Solutions International Appoints Serena Robella As Director Of Sales

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today the appointment of Serena Robella as Director of Sales. Ms. Robella will focus on growth initiatives for the company's robust pipeline of commercially available, science-based, nutraceutical products. Through expanding Physician engagement, key opinion leader communication and social media strategy, the Company aims to secure a leadership position in the > $70 billion annual nutraceutical market 1.

"I am honored to work with the Team that Mr. Timothy Dixon assembled which includes internationally renowned scientists such as Santosh Kesari, MD, Ph.D., Howard Leonhardt inventor of the stent graft, Dr. Francesco Marincola, immunotherapy pioneer, and Feng Lin, MD, Ph.D., famed tumor immunologist ," said Serena Robella. "Technologies developed by this team have now been scientifically tested, patented, scaled to commercial production, and now available for sale. I am excited to utilize my sales and marketing skills to advance these new types of natural based products."

Therapeutic Solutions International has developed numerous products currently being tested in models of oncological and viral diseases. Currently the Company is running a clinical trial assessing its QuadraMune™ product in prevention of COVID-19 2.

"Serena brings with her a laser-focused, results-oriented, take no prisoners approach to establishing, dominating, and reinforcing market control ," said Famela Ramos, Director of Business Development at TSOI. "I have had the honor of working with Serena on my Radio Show, Famela and Friends, and look forward to expanding my work with her in the area of health enhancement."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Serena for over 2 years and have witnessed her previous successes in the area of brand building, sales, and marketing ," said Kalina O'Connor, Director of Campbell Neurosciences. "Serena's ability to achieve sales success in a sector with agnostic manner is a rare and unique talent, which will be greatly appreciated here at TSOI."

In addition to developing its nutraceutical products, Therapeutic Solutions International has an exclusive license for the FDA-cleared, universal donor stem cell, the JadiCell™. The Company will utilize Serena's talents to increase market awareness of their ongoing cell therapy work.

"It is rare to find an individual that possesses inherent talent for understanding and leveraging the most up to date social media platforms, while at the same time being able to hold her own in deep scientific and medical conversations ," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "On behalf of the TSOI family we are all honored to say, welcome aboard Serena."

Serena has a background in communications and sales, has previously worked with numerous California based start-ups at developing brand awareness, investor communications, and high-volume sales.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/
1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/910097/us-market-size-nutraceuticals/
2 https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04421391

