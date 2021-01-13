Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive Early Clinical Data From Ongoing Suicidal Ideation Blood Biomarker Clinical Trial With Spinoff Campbell Neurosciences

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today positive preliminary data from the Federally listed clinical trial "Correlation of Campbell Score with Suicidal Ideation." 1

From a group of four healthy controls and four patients with suicidal ideations, the patients with suicidal ideations possessed approximately 3-fold higher levels of the inflammatory cytokine as compared to controls (24.2 ± 7.7 pg/ml vs 8.4 ±2.9 pg/ml).

The clinical trial is planned to recruit an additional 22 patients and aims to establish validity of the Campbell Score™ as an objective marker to quantify risk of suicide.

"Currently there are no objective means of knowing the true risk factor for a patient to kill themselves," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International and Campbell Neurosciences. "We believe the Campbell Score™ is a first in class diagnostic tool which will not only prevent suicides but will be utilized as a tool for personalizing dosages of various psychiatric medicines and interventions."

The Campbell Score™ is currently being developed by Campbell Neurosciences, a partially-owned spinoff of Therapeutic Solutions International.

"More people die of suicide than in all the wars and natural disasters combined," said Kalina O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Campbell Neurosciences. "By bringing advanced immunological sciences to the area of psychiatry, we believe we can positively impact the only field of medicine that does not routinely interrogate the organ it is treating."

"Quite exciting to us as a Company is the fact that our nutraceutical product QuadraMune™, which is currently in clinical trials for prevention of COVID-19, 2 has been demonstrated to reduce concentrations of the same inflammatory markers assessed in the Campbell Score™," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for Therapeutic Solutions International. "We are eager to initiate clinical trials utilizing science-based nutraceutical approaches as mono-therapies or adjuvants to existing therapies in order to effectively reduce brain inflammation and inhibit suicidal thoughts."

"The expedience of the Campbell Team in conducting the ongoing trial is unparalleled," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "It is an honor to synergize with the work of Miss O'Connor and her team, who are dedicated to finding a cure to suicide using a regenerative psychiatry approach. Therapeutic Solutions International is an "Innovation Factory" with programs in cell therapy, immunology and nutraceuticals. Through working with Campbell Neurosciences, we provide broad and deep intellectual property while allowing Campbell Neurosciences to remain laser focused on their mission of "curing suicide."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Correlation of Campbell Score With Suicidal Ideation - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov 2 QuadraMune(TM) for Prevention of COVID-19 - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov

ir@tsoimail.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-announces-positive-early-clinical-data-from-ongoing-suicidal-ideation-blood-biomarker-clinical-trial-with-spinoff-campbell-neurosciences-301207555.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International