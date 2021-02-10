Therapeutic Solutions International Acquires Stem Cell Therapy That Successfully Completed FDA Double Blind Placebo Controlled Efficacy Study For Lung Disease

ELK CITY, Idaho, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today acquisition of the JadiCell™, cell therapy, for use in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome and other lung pathologies.

"Having worked with the Team at Therapeutic Solutions International for over 4 years, I am glad to place our highly promising and clinically advanced stem cell therapy into this innovative and cutting-edge company," said Dr. Amit Patel, inventor of the JadiCell. "Therapeutic Solutions International is unique in that it is currently running clinical trials in the area of nutraceuticals, as well as developing preclinical and clinical stage immunotherapies. There are numerous synergies to be had with the existing work and expertise in the Company."

"While there is a lot of excitement about various approaches to lung inflammation, there are very few therapies that not only potently block pathological immunity while concurrently induce regeneration of pulmonary tissues," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "To date, by far the most promising regenerative therapy our scientists have worked with for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has been the JadiCell. I am honored to work with our team of experts such as Dr. Francesco Marincola and Dr. Santosh Kesari in leading the JadiCell through Phase III and into the hands of patients."

"It is a significant accomplishment to acquire rights to this extremely promising and cost-effective technology that is scalable and functions as a 'cellular drug,'" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "To our knowledge this is the only stem cell therapy for lung pathologies that does not require animal components and can be generated in sufficient quantities to address the multi-billion-dollar market of ARDS."

"Dr. Patel and his team have been strong collaborators with us since our first licensing deal using the JadiCell for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy," stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Having worked with these cells, we appreciate that to date they are by far the most effective at production of cytokines, stimulation of regeneration, and inhibition of pathological inflammation. We are extremely confident in our ability to take these cells to the finish line in treatment of end stage lung disease."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

