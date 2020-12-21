Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Application Now Interfaces With The EVV Data Aggregator For The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA)

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's EVV application interfaces with OK Authenticare, OHCA's mandated EVV Data Aggregator, to submit claims. With the interface Therap's EVV / Scheduling application provides seamless HIPAA compliant claims processing that complies with the 21st Century CURES Act.

OK AuthentiCare is operated by First Data which recently merged with Fiserv. Providers may hear all three names. They are referring to the same data aggregation organization referred to as OK AuthentiCare by OHCA.

Therap's EVV / Scheduling application supports providers of Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waivers who require services such as:

Personal Care

Case Management

Transition Services Case Management

Nursing

Advanced Supportive / Restorative Assistance

In-Home Respite

Self-Direction

Therap's EVV application captures information on staff and individuals during visits for services that meet the Federally required data elements for EVV claims:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Begin and End Timeof the service

Therap's EVV application is primarily used with smartphones or tablets with GPS functionality and also supports offline check-in, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Fixed Visit Verification (FVV) as alternative methods of verification for situations where internet connectivity is limited or not available. The EVV application has reporting features for capabilities including attestation, service verification and caregiver tasks.

The OK AuthentiCare Interface upgrades Therap for current users processing claims with Billing and using EVV. Billing and EVV and can be added as an upgrade for Therap users not currently using Billing. Therap also provides a comprehensive solution for service planning, tracking service delivery, and processing billing claims for prospective users. If implementing EVV in a timely manner is an issue, Therap's application is a COTS and SaaS system that is bundled with training to provide a straightforward and rapid implementation. Contact https://www.therapservices.net/contact/ with any questions.

About TherapTherap's HIPAA-compliant Electronic Visit Verification software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication, billing and reporting.

