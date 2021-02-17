Therap's E-Tools For Assessing Skills, Skill Development, Acceptable Work Conditions And Support For Community Employment

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's E-Tools workflow for Community Employment was and continues to be developed in concert with Therap users and Therap staff employment experts. As part of Therap's Community Employment System. The E-Tools for preparing an individual for community employment include:

Funding Source identifies the programs that will fund the individual job preparation and search.

Referral Source identifies the source of the individual's referral to the community employment program and provides option to document initial meeting(s).

Assessment

Identifies the type of assessment from a dropdown



The assessment score



The assessment date



A summary of the assessment.

Career Development Plan

Effective Date



Summary (Freeform)



Next Meeting Date



Comments

Training/Coaching

Skill Developed (Dropdown that correlates to Therap's Community Employment Job Bank)



Start Date



End Date



Total Hour Contact



Linked ISP Report (Links to Therap's Service Plan Tracking Documentation)



Description



Attachments (PDFs. etc.)

The E-Tools for assessing skills, skill development, acceptable work conditions and supports for individuals seeking community employment is being developed as a bridge between Therap's Job Bank and Therap's Employment History. Identifying and supporting the development of an individual's job skills is a critical element of successful community employment. These E-Tools are continually being developed and refined to work with Therap's job bank and facilitate working with individuals to achieve community employment. There is no guarantee of a community job, but the Therap's Community Employment E-Tools focus on the process of identifying opportunities for community job placement.

