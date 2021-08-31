Therap's Document Storage Module Stores Individual And Provider Specific Documents For Professionals In Human Services Industry

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's human services software includes the Document Storage module which is designed to provide storage of documents that are maintained by agencies on information related to individuals receiving services or agency-specific content. This module serves to be a flexible tool for providers supporting individuals in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings. Agency administrators can also use the module to develop agency-specific document types in order to meet state and jurisdiction requirements and to manage reporting. The Document Storage tool enables viewers to access documents or categories of documents pertaining to an individual or covering agency concerns from one central location within the Therap system.

Agency providers who are assigned appropriate roles and privileges are allowed to add and save different categories of documents stored within the Document Storage module. Users with appropriate access are able to search for documents in Therap's Document Storage module. Agencies utilize the Document Storage module to capture documents including admission and eligibility forms, consultant reports, policies and procedures, safety protocols, evaluations and reviews, guidelines, or a number of documents the agency requires centralized access to.

Therap Document Storage allows custom categorization by the providers, and additional details including comments and descriptions. Audit trails are maintained within the module for downloads and views of documented individual records, and agency-specific documents for HIPAA compliance. Across the platform, Therap's tools provide a level of oversight, structure, and access to help agencies quickly identify concerns and maintain compliance with regulations. Communication between providers, states and individuals has become seamless with Therap's Document Storage module.

