Therap Introduces Interface With Sandata Aggregator In Arizona For Collection Of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Data

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the long-standing national leader providing software solutions for HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation for providers in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and the broader Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS), introduces its Sandata Aggregator Interface for providers in Arizona. HCBS Providers in Arizona can now benefit from the system because they are able to use Therap to directly submit EVV data collected through Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tool to the Sandata Aggregator Interface, the state system for implementing federal EVV requirements in Arizona.

For the Department of Health Services (DHS) vendor, Sandata will provide an EVV system to be used by DHS' programs and impacted providers, HMOs, managed care organizations, and program administrators in Arizona. Therap's interface with Sandata allows providers to collect the required data from staff for required EVV visits and directly submit the data directly to the Sandata state aggregator.

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module in Arizona has been designed so that the providers are able to build staff schedules, track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and meet the upcoming federal EVV requirements. Furthermore, Therap's EVV application now comes with Sandata Aggregator Interface functionality which makes it easier to collect the EVV data and corresponding billing data which can be processed simultaneously. Users will be able to use the Sandata Aggregator to obtain various information from the Schedule Slot form, Service Authorization, and Funding Source. Staff can easily check-in/out electronically and remotely with the help of a mobile device which includes geolocation and timestamp features. Staff have the ability to sync captured data successfully with the interface. A staff must be Active, must be schedulable from the Staff Setup page, and must have an SSN and email address added on their Personal Details page.

