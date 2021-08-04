Therap Introduces An Enhanced User Interface For The Medication History Custom Report

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Medication History Custom Report, a supporting feature of the Medication History module, provides users the flexibility to create customized reports using a wide range of output columns and parameters.

Therap Services has recently introduced a new user interface for the Medication History Custom Report which is a reporting feature for the Medication History module. The Medication History module is one of the essential tools within Therap's Electronic Health Records (EHR) system that enables service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and the broader Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) settings to document information related to medications, treatments, and other health information such as pharmacy or prescriber information, details on how the medication should be administered, and more.

The Medication History Custom Report offers users the flexibility to customize and export reports based on the required information for the individuals under care or agency preferences. Through this reporting feature, users have the ability to specify the output columns for medication names, category, dosage, frequency, indication/purpose and many others. The custom reports can be based on parameters such as particular individuals, programs, medication administration date and medication types among others.

Therap's Medication History is a significant module which is used to efficiently track prescribed medications and treatments. This module displays important information such as manufacturer's labels, side effects, drug-allergy reactions, and more through the drug lookup option. As an industry-standard drug database, First Databank is integrated with the Medication History through which the quality of service can be ensured. The Medication History module can be used in conjunction with Therap's Medication Administration Record (MAR) module. Data entered on a Medication History form will also populate in other modules within Therap, such as the Health Reports and Custom Forms.

The custom reports feature of Medication History makes it vital for agencies in the human services field. The data from the report can be easily validated for any missed or undocumented medications within set date ranges.

