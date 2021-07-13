Therap Continues To Add New Features In The Two Factor Authentication (2FA) Module To Further Strengthen Security For Its EHR System Users In Human Services Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Electronic Health Records (EHR) software, for providers supporting individuals in human services settings, features the Two Factor Authentication (2FA) module as an additional layer of security when...

WATERBURY, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Electronic Health Records (EHR) software, for providers supporting individuals in human services settings, features the Two Factor Authentication (2FA) module as an additional layer of security when logging into the system. This extra layer of security requires users to enter an additional One Time Password (OTP) after logging into the application. Recently, a new 'Disable Two Factor Trust Device' option has been added under the 'Two Factor Authentication' section of the Provider Preference page. Enabling this option will ensure that users who have 2FA enabled will always have to enter their 2FA OTP during login, and will not be able to save new devices to their 'One Time Password Trusted Devices' list.

Therap strives to ensure security and data integrity at every step of the documentation process with the Two Factor Authentication module. With new features in this enhanced security mechanism, Therap offers yet another tool that can be enabled across the organization or for identified accounts to keep Protected Health Information (PHI) and agency records secure and in the hands of those who are permitted to view the data.

Administrators are able to set privileges for designated staff and record viewers depending on:

Services they provide

Individuals for whom they are responsible

Level of access they need for selected records

Therap adheres to data privacy and protection principles defined by industry-specific methodologies such as HIPAA/FERPA and HITECH. Therap's commitment to the security of essential health and organizational data through multiple integrated tools helps agencies showcase additional safeguards they're deploying to keep their records and Protected Health Information secure. This Two Factor Authentication provides support professionals and the individuals in their care the firm assurance that this security feature will protect their highly sensitive data from unauthorized access and usage.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records for service providers in the human services field, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About TherapTherap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links http://www.therapservices.net

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-continues-to-add-new-features-in-the-two-factor-authentication-2fa-module-to-further-strengthen-security-for-its-ehr-system-users-in-human-services-settings-301332854.html

SOURCE Therap Services