Therap Continues Commitment To Providing Person-Centered, Data-Driven Human Service Solutions

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1983 Section 1915(c) of the Social Security Act established a national initiative using Home and Community Based Waivers as a model platform for person-centered planning and supports. Prior to this federal best practice being outlined, service and support systems were primarily congregate and institutional settings. A shift occurred within the human service industry that began with planning for the individual, not the population. Even in congregate settings that remain to this day, making the individual the nexus of planning services, tracking services and billing for services moves the needle toward person-centeredness.

When the founders of Therap began to develop web-based, configurable documentation tools for the human services, they were determined to embrace the person-centered nature of the industry within the design of the online system they were creating. It was a leap of faith that has proven to be successful throughout the company's history.

Eighteen years later, Therap's Assistant Director of Person Centered Planning leads Therap's partnerships with providers and states to more fully understand the strategies and methods of implementing and evaluating person-centered planning and supports throughout the lifespan. These ongoing relationships have helped Therap further develop additional system functionality and consultative expertise to implement those solutions.

In addition to continuing to develop and improve person-centered tools for planning and tracking services at the individual level, Therap has created data collection tools that further evaluate the effectiveness of person-centered strategies and practices with implementation of aggregate data-driven evaluative processes. In addition to evaluating the effectiveness of programs Therap's data driven functionality has proven an effective and streamlined process to ensure state and federal compliance with HCBS and other programs that require organizations and states to meet person-centered goals.

Therap is proud to be the first licensed Technology Partner of the CtLC Nexus. The Nexus is affiliated with the University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) Institute of Human Development (UMKC IHD), a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD). Charting the LifeCourse is a Person-Centered Planning framework to help individuals and families of all abilities and ages develop visions for a good life, identify how to find and access supports, and discover how to live the lives they want to live.

