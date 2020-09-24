Theralink® Technologies Announces Corporate Name Change

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: OBMP) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), formerly OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a molecular profiling company specializing in patented, biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology, today announced the completion of its previously announced corporate name change to Theralink Technologies, Inc., effective Thursday, September 24, 2020.

"We are excited to officially complete our corporate name change to Theralink Technologies following the recent OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' Asset Purchase of Avant. The new name, Theralink, more accurately reflects our mission to deliver precision medicine solutions that accelerate drug discovery and development for biopharma companies. Further, our solutions are intended to help improve insights for oncologists to better tailor therapy selection for cancer patients," said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President and CEO of Theralink Technologies, Inc.

In addition to changing the name of the Corporation to Theralink Technologies, Inc. with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada, the number of shares that the Corporation will have the authority to issue has been increased to 12,000,026,667 shares of which 12,000,000,000 shares will be common stock having a par value of $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and 26,667 shares will be preferred stock having a par value of $0.0001 per share (the "Preferred Stock"). Upon the effectiveness of the increase in authorized, all outstanding Series D-1 and Series D-2 Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company will automatically convert into approximately 5.1 billion shares of Common Stock.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling company, located in Golden, Colorado that uniquely specializes in patented, phosphoprotein and protein biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. We intend to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

