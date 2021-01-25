Therabody Announces Settlement Of Patent Infringement And Trade Dress Lawsuit Against Revolution Hustle LLC And Elevate Brands LLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody ™, the global innovator of wellness technology, today announced it has reached settlement agreements with sellers of vibration massage devices Revolution Hustle LLC and Elevate Brands LLC.

In April 2020, Therabody filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against both Revolution Hustle and Elevate Brands, seeking damages and an injunction to prevent the companies from selling any products infringing on Therabody's patented technology and distinctive trade dress. In its settlement, Revolution Hustle and Elevate Brands agreed to cease and desist manufacturing, importing, using or selling any massage gun devices that infringe Theragun ®'s U.S. Design Patent No. D877,351 and Trade Dress comprising of a distinctive blue color as applied to massage gun products and packaging, as well as a settlement payment of $700,000.

"We have invested an incredible amount of time, research, science, development and capital on creating an ecosystem of purposeful, innovative wellness solutions that enable people to take care of themselves," explains Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. "Protecting our IP is top priority, and our commitment to remain the authentic leader in the space is fundamental to what makes us so unique. When companies infringe on our design and technology patents, it validates our efficacy and credibility. While we are pleased with the outcome with both Revolution Hustle and Elevate Brands, we continue to remain vigilant while aggressively enforcing our intellectual property rights."

As the pioneer in wellness technology grounded in innovation, research and purpose, Therabody has been issued 126 patents globally and has an additional 138 patents pending, underscoring the company's commitment to creating products that are thoughtfully developed and scientifically calibrated. For more than a decade, Therabody has been the trailblazer in holistic wellness solutions and the creator of the percussive therapy device category. Therabody is the only company to have launched four generations of devices and the first to launch smart, devices connected via Bluetooth to a mobile app. As the company continues to develop state-of-the-art holistic health solutions that service more than the fitness and recovery categories, Therabody will continue to protect and defend its intellectual property as others seek to replicate. To date, Therabody has successfully stopped more than 300 companies from selling infringing products on Amazon and other retail sites.

About TherabodyTheragun ® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody ™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth ® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

