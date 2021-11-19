CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces it has passed $10 billion in Digital Assets under Administration.

"This milestone is extremely noteworthy as it represents the result of a lot of hard work our management and staff have put in developing the vast crypto expertise that our clients and partners require and have come to expect. We look forward to our next milestones as we work with our clients to bring more great ideas to market." remarked Theorem's Co-Managing Member Stephen Giannone. "The growth in our crypto practice has been extraordinary and this milestone complements our traditional funds AuA very well." added Mikhail Davidyan, Theorem's Co-Managing Member.

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multi-service offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

Contact: Stephen GiannoneManaging MemberTheorem Fund Services, LLC(312) 952-1455 sgiannone@theoremfundservices.com www.theoremfundservices.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theorem-fund-services-passes-10-billion-usd-in-digital-assets-aua-301429180.html

SOURCE Theorem Fund Services