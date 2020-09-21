Theolytics Announces Appointment Of Immatics' Carsten Reinhardt To Its Board Of Directors

OXFORD, England, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theolytics, a biotech focused on developing curative cancer therapies in the form of best-in-class oncolytic viruses, today announced the Board appointment of Carsten Reinhardt MD PhD.

Dr Reinhardt is a visionary oncology and biotech expert, with extensive experience in translational development and early and late-stage clinical trial design, progressing multiple biological compounds from early preclinical development through first-in-man studies towards approvals in the US and Europe. This includes bringing over 20 new compounds to IND stage, achieving various successful BLA filings, and, at Hoffmann-La Roche, having global responsibility for the development of Herceptin ®. He also has a significant track record in financing biopharmaceutical companies, including successful public offerings (over USD 700m raised in private and public financing rounds) and has been instrumental in numerous deals with large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, achieving repeated deal values over USD 1bn. Further, Dr. Reinhardt, as Chair of the Advisory Board, was instrumental in the acquisition of oncolytic company Vira Therapeutics by Boehringer Ingelheim for up to EUR 210m.

CEO and co-founder Charlotte Casebourne said, "I am delighted that Carsten is joining our Board. His exceptional track-record in the immuno-oncology space, global clinical development and launch expertise, and financing track record brings a wealth of expertise to Theolytics. Carsten's contribution will be invaluable to us as we work to provide effective therapies for patients.

"Our revolutionary approach - harnessing Darwinian selection to optimise viruses as efficacious therapies, suitable for IV delivery - could transform treatment for cancers, especially those that are notoriously resistant to existing treatment options."

Dr Reinhardt, currently Chief Development Officer and Managing Director of NASDAQ-listed Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH said, "I very much look forward to working with Theolytics, a company that is revolutionizing the discovery and development of more effective and safer oncolytic virus therapies. The company's revolutionary adenoviral-based selection platform enables a target product profile led, highly specific approach to drug discovery and may overcome many of the current limitations of immuno-oncology."

Dr Reinhardt joins Theolytics' world-class team, which includes Chair, Dr Ken Powell, advisors Annalisa Jenkins, Susan Clement-Davies, and Co-founder/SAB Chair Professor Len Seymour.

About Theolytics

An Oxford, England, based medical biotech company, Theolytics is focused on developing curative cancer therapies in the form of best-in-class oncolytic viruses. The company is pioneering a novel approach to developing the most effective oncolytic viruses. Their platform generates candidates with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles in both liquid and solid tumors, suitable for intravenous delivery. The company was founded in December 2017, and is based in the BioEscalator Building, a biotech hub in the heart of Oxford for new and developing life science innovations, with access to world-class scientific expertise and capabilities in cancer therapeutics.

About Carsten Reinhardt MD PhD

Dr Reinhardt is the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and Managing Director of Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, leading the company's product development strategy and with overall responsibility for the TCR Bispecifics platform and pipeline. He joined Immatics from Micromet Inc. where he was CMO and on the management board.

Prior to Micromet Inc., at Hoffmann-La Roche he had global responsibility for the development of Herceptin ®, building on experience as Head of Clinical Development at Germany's Fresenius Biotech. He has extensive experience in translational development and early and late-stage clinical trial design, progressing multiple biological compounds from early preclinical development through first-in-man studies towards approvals in the US and Europe. This includes bringing over 20 new compounds to IND stage, including

Blincyto ® in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Removab ® in solid tumors, and various sBLA/MAA for Herceptin ® in additional indications such as adjuvant breast cancer and gastric cancer.

He has a significant track record in financing biopharmaceutical companies including successful public offerings (over USD 700m raised in private and public financing rounds) and has been instrumental in numerous deals with large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, achieving repeated deal values over USD 1bn.

Before working in the biopharma industry, Dr Reinhardt held academic medical positions and worked at the University of Tuebingen and the Max Planck Institute. He has co-authored over 40 publications in peer-reviewed journals including Nature, Science, Nature Medicine, Lancet, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Cancer Research, and Journal of Experimental Medicine.

He was awarded a Medical Degree from Germany's University of Munich, with his PhD thesis being in Cellular Immunology at the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy, the European Society of Medical Oncology, and he is a Visiting Professor for Pharmaceutical Medicine at the University of Basel.

