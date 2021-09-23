TheLotter.com: Extra Weekly Powerball Draw Pushes Up Jackpot To More Than Half A Billion

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Powerball lottery introduced an extra weekly drawing, players from Texas are buying more tickets. Besides the Wednesday and Saturday drawings, the multistate lottery started offering an extra draw day on Mondays recently. As a result, the jackpot has been rising steadily. More draws have meant more income for Texas' schools and veterans, and they have resulted in jackpots being even higher than before. For Saturday night, the Powerball offers a staggering $523 million.

Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director: "Powerball and Mega Millions have been in the news for years, but since Powerball offers its extra draw, we are inundated with purchase requests from Texas in particular. Demand is huge right now."

theLotter was once a pioneer in online lottery ticket sales - the company has been around for two decades - and Daniels believes theLotter's ongoing success to be a direct result of the trust its customers have. She continues: "The trust in our products is largely due to the many past winners we've had - all of whom successfully claimed their prize money and collected their winnings. We always abide by the strictest standards of all local guidelines, and that's why we recently decided to offer Texans the ability to purchase lottery tickets online using their debit card. Since we've added debit cards, sales for Mega Millions, Powerball and the Texas Lotteries have risen rapidly, which we're delighted to see. This provides local charities with additional income."

Texans are notoriously difficult to persuade, have they developed trust in theLotter? "Well yes, we buy official Texas Lottery tickets on our customers' behalf and scan it into their online account as proof of purchase, so it is very clear what we do. I believe it is because we focus so heavily on security and convenience, that customers are returning to the site time after time."

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to play Texas lottery games online, with official Texas Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

