The Zephyr Project Selects Parasoft's Functional Safety & Compliance Solution To Validate Safety

Parasoft Honored to Join the Zephyr Project to Boost Automation on Its Safety Certification Endeavor for 2021

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced joining the Zephyr Project™ Safety Committee at Linux Foundation. The Zephyr Project Safety Working Group seeking increased automation selected Parasoft embedded testing technology solution to satisfy its safety-critical certification goals.

The Zephyr Project, a scalable, real-time operating system (RTOS) that supports multiple hardware architectures, will draw on Parasoft's extensive support of MISRA C:2012, CERT, and other coding standards to define the Zephyr Coding Guidelines. Additionally, the Zephyr Project will provision Parasoft in its certification for SIL 3 (SC3) per IEC 61508 for use on safety-critical IoT devices.

Parasoft automates time-consuming testing methods needed for certification, including unit testing and structural code coverage. Learn more about the Functional Safety & Compliance solution powered by Parasoft.

"It's amazing to see how the use of smart connected devices is rapidly changing our world," said Mark Lambert, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Parasoft. "As these devices expand their reach, it's critical that they're safe and secure. We're excited to be contributing to this amazing change as a new member of the Zephyr Project, provisioning our automated software testing solutions and assisting with safety certification."

The Zephyr development process will also gain reporting delivered through an interactive and robust analytics dashboard. The enhanced experience and set of capabilities in the Parasoft solution drive Zephyr forward to launch a certified codebase for their Long Term Solution (LTR) release in Spring 2021.

"Parasoft has a long history of building safety, security, and quality into critical applications," said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation. "We're very excited to have Parasoft join the project and participate in the Safety Committee. Their expertise and testing tools will help us get to safety certification that will ultimately benefit developers and their solutions."

The Zephyr Project will showcase products and solutions at CES, which takes place virtually on January 11-14, 2021.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

