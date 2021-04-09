The Worldwide Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Industry Is Expected To Reach $333 Million By 2030

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market 2020-2030 by Charging Technology, Power Source, Component, Charging Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global wireless electric vehicle charging market will reach $333.0 million by 2030, growing by 41.3% annually over 2020-2030, owing to surging sales of electric vehicles due to growing awareness about vehicle emissions and government subsidies, convenience and cost-effectiveness of wireless charging, and high investment by industry players on fast charging infrastructure.This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global wireless electric vehicle charging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wireless electric vehicle charging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Charging Technology, Power Source, Component, Charging Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S. , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Power Source, Propulsion Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global wireless electric vehicle charging market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology1.2.2 Market Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Charging Technology3.1 Market Overview by Charging Technology3.2 Magnetic Power Transfer3.3 Inductive Power Transfer3.4 Capacitive Power Transfer 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Power Source4.1 Market Overview by Power Source4.2 3 - 11 kW4.3 12 - 50 kW4.4 Over 50 kW 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Component5.1 Market Overview by Component5.2 Base Charging Pad5.3 Power Control Unit5.4 Vehicle Charging Pad 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Charging Type6.1 Market Overview by Charging Type6.2 Stationary Wireless Charging6.3 Dynamic Wireless Charging 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Propulsion Type7.1 Market Overview by Propulsion Type7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)7.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 8 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type8.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type8.2 Commercial Vehicles8.3 Passenger Cars 9 Segmentation of Global Market by Application9.1 Market Overview by Application9.2 Home Use9.3 Commercial Use 10 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel10.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel10.2 OEMs10.3 Aftermarket 11 Segmentation of Global Market by Region11.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-203011.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country11.2.1 Overview of North America Market11.2.2 U.S.11.2.3 Canada11.2.4 Mexico11.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country11.3.1 Overview of European Market11.3.2 Germany11.3.3 U.K.11.3.4 France11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 Italy11.3.7 Russia11.3.8 Rest of European Market11.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country11.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market11.4.2 Japan11.4.3 China11.4.4 Australia11.4.5 India11.4.6 South Korea11.4.7 Rest of APAC Region11.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country11.5.1 Argentina11.5.2 Brazil11.5.3 Chile11.5.4 Rest of South America Market11.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country11.6.1 UAE11.6.2 Saudi Arabia11.6.3 South Africa11.6.4 Other National Markets 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview of Key Vendors12.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A12.3 Company Profiles

Continental AG

Elix Wireless

Evatran Group Inc.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

HEVO Inc.

Mojo Mobility

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Witricity Corporation

ZTE Corporation

13 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management13.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market13.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

