The Worldwide Western Blotting Industry Is Expected To Reach $1.4 Billion By 2026

The global western blotting market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements, increasing government funding in the field of biomedical research, growing demand for personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of HIV are the key factors driving the market growth.

By instruments segment, the imagers sub segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the western blotting market

Based on instruments, the western blotting market is segmented into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems, and imagers. Growth in this product segment is primarily due to the automation of imagers, which simplifies the protein detection process.

By end user segment, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market

Based on end users, the western blotting market is segmented into academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and other end users In 2020, academic & research institutes accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market. The large share of the academic & research institutes end-user segment can be attributed to growing government investments for research activities and increasing research in the area of proteomics.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the western blotting market.

The western blotting market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include strong government support for the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, the presence of bioclusters in China and India, increasing funding for life science research, and growing initiatives related to target disease diagnosis.

North America: the largest share of the western blotting market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market. The major factors driving the growth of this regional market include the presence of top manufacturers of western blotting products in this region, rise in research funding, increasing investments in proteomics research, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

