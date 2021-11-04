The Worldwide Warehouse Robotics Industry Is Expected To Reach $9.7 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Robotics Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (AMR, AGV, Articulated, Cylindrical and SCARA) Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging), Payload, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to be USD 4.7 Billion in 2021 to USD 9.1 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0%.

E-commerce: The largest segment of the warehouse robotics market, by industry

E-commerce trends are influencing the warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics industries, indicating that it is becoming increasingly important for these industries to optimize and develop automated solutions. The growing demand for quick order supply to customers in an accurate and undamaged form, increasing competition in the e-commerce industry, and rapid rise in online shopping are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the warehouse robotics market for the e-commerce industry. Warehouse automation helps to keep costs and operational complexity in check. The solutions are built for scale and can deliver higher output and more accurate order fulfillment than a manual setup at lower operating costs. Besides, they can increase customer satisfaction and improve margins by reducing the delivery time and cutting down the costs of wrong orders.

Transportation: The fastest-growing segment of the Warehouse Robotics market, by function

The transportation function is the fastest-growing function for the warehouse robotics market. In a demanding warehouse and distribution environment, the internal transportation of goods and products needs to be done efficiently and cost-effectively. Thus, warehouse operators are widely using robots for performing automated transportation of goods between different locations within a warehouse. Automated transportation of material is an efficient, space-saving, and cost-effective alternative to manual transportation. Warehouse robot helps minimize the risk of accidents by reducing labor intervention, ensuring timely delivery of goods, and reducing inventory cost thereby increasing the productivity of warehouse operations.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the warehouse robotics market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the warehouse robotics market and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Also, the region has countries like China, Japan, and South Korea where several major players in warehouse robotics market dwell. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for warehouse robotics during the forecast period. The increasing trend of online retail shopping, rising number of start-ups in China that are developing mobile robots, high attrition rate of warehouse labors, and active funding by venture capitalists for the development of mobile robots are some of the key factors driving the growth of the APAC warehouse robotics market.

The expanding e-commerce industry in APAC, mainly in China, is also supporting regional market growth. The e-commerce industry in China has evolved rapidly over the last 5 years supported by the high internet and smartphone penetration, increasing consumer confidence in online shopping, emergence of various e-commerce platforms, and availability of several payment solutions, such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the growth of the industry as consumers are preferring online channels for shopping. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, while the total retail sales of consumer goods in the country declined by 3.9% in 2020, online retail sales of physical goods increased by 14.8%.

