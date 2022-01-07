The Worldwide Veterinary Practice Management Software Industry Is Expected To Reach $539.7 Million By 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Practice Management Software Market by Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), Practice Type (Companion Animals, Mixed Animals, Food Producing, Equine), End User (Hospitals, Referral/Specialty, Ambulatory Services) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary practice management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021to 2028 to reach $539.7 million by 2028Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunitiesThe growing pet & livestock population, the growing risk of developing chronic & infectious diseases in companion & livestock animals, and government initiatives to promote animal welfare are the key factors driving steady growth in the global veterinary practice management software market. Further, significant opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by Emerging markets, such as India and China, due large farm animal population and the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases.Based on delivery mode, the on-premise segment is expected to command the largest share in this market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the advantages associated with on-premise veterinary practice management software in terms of security, complete control, and lower total cost of ownership.Based on practice type, the companion animal practices segment is expected to command the largest share in this market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising pet population, rising awareness regarding animal health, and the growing prevalence of diseases in companion animals.Based on end user, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to command the largest share in this marketin 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of veterinary hospitals and the growing number of veterinarians.An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the veterinary practice management software market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies ( North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global veterinary practice management software marketin 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.The key companies operating in the global veterinary practice management software market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), COVETRUS, INC. (U.S.), Hippo Manager Software, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Technology Corp. (U.S.), VETport LLC. (U.S.), DaySmart Software (U.S.), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (U.S.), Animal Intelligence Software Inc. (U.S.), FirmCloud Corp. (U.S.), ClienTrax (U.S.), and ezofficesystems Ltd. (U.K.).

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Increasing Pet Ownership4.2.2. Growing Livestock Population4.2.3. Growing Risk of Developing Chronic & Infectious Diseases in Companion & Livestock Animals4.2.4. Growing Number of Strategic Partnerships Resulting in Product Innovation and Software Integration4.2.5. Increasing Animal Health Expenditure & Pet Insurance in Developed Countries4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Limited Adoption Among Small Veterinary Medical Practices4.4. Opportunities4.4.1. Emerging Markets 4.5. Challenges4.5.1. Dearth of Veterinary Practitioners for Livestock Animals4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Veterinary Practice Management Software Market 5. Global Veterinary Practice Management Software Market, by Delivery Mode5.1. Introduction5.2. On-Premise Model5.3. Cloud/Web-Based Model 6. Global Veterinary Practice Management Software Market, by Practice Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Companion Animal Practices6.3. Mixed Animal Practices6.4. Food-Producing Animal Practices6.5. Equine Practices 7. Veterinary Practice Management Software Market, by End User7.1. Introduction7.2. Veterinary Hospitals7.3. Ambulatory Veterinary Services7.4. Referral & Speciality Practices 8. Veterinary Practice Management Software Market, by Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.2.1. U.S.8.2.2. Canada8.3. Europe8.3.1. Germany8.3.2. France8.3.3. U.K.8.3.4. Italy8.3.5. Spain8.3.6. Rest of Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.4.1. China8.4.2. Japan8.4.3. India8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific8.5. Latin America8.6. Middle East & Africa 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Introduction9.2. Key Growth Strategies9.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)9.3.1. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)9.3.2. COVETRUS, INC. (U.S.)9.3.3. Hippo Manager Software, Inc. (U.S.) 10. Company Profiles10.1. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.10.1.1. Business Overview10.1.2. Financial Overview10.1.3. Solution Portfolio10.1.4. Strategic Developments10.2. COVETRUS, INC.10.2.1. Business Overview10.2.2. Financial Overview10.2.3. Solution Portfolio10.2.4. Strategic Developments10.3. Hippo Manager Software, Inc.10.3.1. Business Overview10.3.2. Solution Portfolio10.3.3. Strategic Developments10.4. Advanced Technology Corp.10.4.1. Business Overview10.4.2. Solution Portfolio10.5. VETport LLC.10.5.1. Business Overview10.5.2. Solution Portfolio10.6. DaySmart Software10.6.1. Business Overview10.6.2. Solution Portfolio10.6.3. Strategic Developments10.7. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION10.7.1. Business Overview10.7.2. Financial Overview10.7.3. Solution Portfolio10.8. Animal Intelligence Software Inc.10.8.1. Business Overview10.8.2. Solution Portfolio10.9. FirmCloud Corp.10.9.1. Business Overview10.9.2. Solution Portfolio10.10. ClienTrax10.10.1. Business Overview10.10.2. Solution Portfolio10.11. ezofficesystems Ltd.10.11.1. Business Overview10.11.2. Solution Portfolio 11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/258365

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-veterinary-practice-management-software-industry-is-expected-to-reach-539-7-million-by-2028--301456214.html

SOURCE Research and Markets