The Worldwide Urology Care Devices And Platforms Industry Is Expected To Reach $33.64 Billion By 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, Indication, End User, and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market is to Reach $33.64 Billion by 2030.

Key Companies Profiled

Avenda Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Group, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co KG, Lucida Medical Ltd, Medtronic plc, Px HealthCare Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Rocamed, Urologix, LLC.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of urology care devices and platforms applications?

What are the key regulations governing the urology care devices and platforms market in key regions?

What are the technological developments projected to have the maximum influence on the global urology care devices and platforms market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global urology care devices and platforms market currently?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global urology care devices and platforms market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the urology care devices and platform market?

Who are the key end-users of the global urology care devices and platform market?

Which are the emerging companies in the global urology care devices and platforms market?

Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Drivers

The factors driving growth include rising prevalence of urological disorders, rising technology integration, and product portfolio expansion through mergers and acquisitions. The high susceptibility of diabetic patients to urinary tract infections (UTI) is a major factor for growing urological disorder cases. Thus, with the rise in diabetic patients across the world, UTIs are becoming widespread.

There has been a shift in preference by urologists toward single use endoscopes as compared to reusables. This is due to the risk of contamination associated with reusable endoscopes. Additionally, the usage of minimally invasive procedures as treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) has drastically increased since 2013.

Lastly, there have also been several key mergers and acquisitions in the field of urology that have driven the global urology care devices and platforms market. This assists the companies in gaining access to newer technologies and strengthening their product offering.

Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Challenges

The restraints to the global urology care devices and platforms market include high upfront cost of the devices and data privacy concerns.

While single use instruments such as endoscopes have benefits that outweigh those of reusable devices, a major limitation encountered with single use instruments is their high upfront cost which puts pressure on the global urology care devices and platforms market. This causes an increase in hospital expenditure which subsequently leads to higher treatment costs. As a result, healthcare becomes both less affordable and accessible.

Data breaches are a huge source of concern for healthcare organizations as such incidents can cause legal issues and increase the risk of the practice being shut down. Such cases negatively influence the global urology care devices and platforms market and thus, pose a hindrance to the growth of the market.

Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Opportunities

The opportunities for the global urology care devices and platforms market lie in the adoption of telesurgery in urological practices, emergence of regional companies, and development of remote patient monitoring devices.

Under the realm of telemedicine, telesurgery is one of the most challenging yet promising areas. Technological advancement and the development of high-speed internet with a wide bandwidth have positively influenced the field of telesurgery and telesurgical monitoring. While telesurgery holds potential in the field of global urology care devices and platforms market, it is advancement in telecommunication technologies that will allow telesurgery's applications in the field of education as well as assistance in urological procedures.

With more companies venturing into developing products with novel technologies, there is increased competition among the players in the global urology care devices and platforms market. While the major players in the global urology care devices and platforms market hold a larger market share, newer start-ups are focusing on entering the market by launching products that integrate concepts like artificial intelligence AI and machine learning (ML) into their devices. This gives them an edge over the already existing products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

5 Disease Epidemiology and Procedure Volume Analysis and Forecast (2000-2030)5.1 Disease Epidemiology5.1.1 Kidney Diseases5.1.2 Urological Cancer5.1.3 Other Urological Diseases5.2 Procedure Volume Analysis5.2.1 Transurethral Prostatectomy5.2.2 Open Prostatectomy5.2.3 Laparoscopic Hysterectomy5.2.4 Hysterectomy

6 Industry Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market8.1 Assumptions and Limitations8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.2.1 Key Findings:8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment:8.3 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Size and Forecast8.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario8.3.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario8.3.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario8.4 Market Dynamics8.4.1 Impact Analysis8.4.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors8.4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders8.4.2.2 Rising Technology Integration in Urology Care8.4.2.3 Product Portfolio Expansion Through Mergers and Acquisitions8.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors8.4.3.1 High Upfront Cost of Devices8.4.3.2 Data Privacy Concerns8.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities8.4.4.1 Adoption of Telesurgery in Urology Care8.4.4.2 Emergence of Regional Companies in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market8.4.4.3 Development of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

9 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Product)9.1 Opportunity Assessment9.2 Devices9.2.1 Conventional Devices9.2.1.1 Instruments9.2.1.1.1 Dialysis Devices9.2.1.1.1.1 Hemodialysis Devices9.2.1.1.1.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Devices9.2.1.1.2 Endoscopy and Imaging Devices9.2.1.1.2.1 Ureteroscopes9.2.1.1.2.2 Nephroscopes9.2.1.1.2.3 Cystoscopes9.2.1.1.2.4 Others9.2.1.1.3 Lasers and Lithotripsy Devices9.2.1.1.4 Endoscopy Fluid Management System9.2.1.1.5 Insufflators9.2.1.1.6 Urodynamic Systems9.2.1.2 Consumables and Accessories9.2.1.2.1 Guidewires and Catheters9.2.1.2.2 Ureteral Stents9.2.1.2.3 Biopsy Devices9.2.1.2.4 Others9.2.2 Advanced Devices9.2.2.1 Neurostimulator9.2.2.2 Robotic System9.2.2.3 Others9.3 Platforms

10 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Application)10.1 Opportunity Assessment10.2 Treatment10.3 Diagnostics and Monitoring

11 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by End User)11.1 Opportunity Assessment11.2 Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Clinics11.3 Dialysis Centers11.4 Homecare Settings

12 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Indication)12.1 Opportunity Assessment12.2 Kidney Diseases12.3 Urological Cancer and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)12.4 Pelvic Organ Prolapse12.5 Other Diseases

13 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Region)

14 Company Profiles14.1 Avenda Health14.1.1 Company Overview14.1.2 Role of Avenda Health in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.1.3 Recent Developments14.1.4 SWOT Analysis 14.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG14.2.1 Company Overview14.2.2 Role of B. Braun Melsungen AG in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.2.3 Financials14.2.4 Recent Developments14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company14.3.1 Company Overview14.3.2 Role of Becton, Dickinson and Company in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.3.3 Financials14.3.4 Recent Developments14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.4 Boston Scientific Corporation14.4.1 Company Overview14.4.2 Role of Boston Scientific Corporation in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.4.3 Financials14.4.4 Recent Developments14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.5 Cardinal Health, Inc.14.5.1 Company Overview14.5.2 Role of Cardinal Health, Inc. in Global Urology Devices and Platforms Market14.5.3 Financials14.5.4 Recent Developments14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.6 Cook Group14.6.1 Company Overview14.6.2 Role of Cook Group in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.6.3 SWOT Analysis14.7 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA14.7.1 Company Overview14.7.2 Role of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.7.3 Financials14.7.4 Recent Developments14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.8 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.14.8.1 Company Overview14.8.2 Role of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.8.3 Financials14.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.9 KARL STORZ SE & Co KG14.9.1 Company Overview14.9.2 Role of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.9.3 SWOT Analysis14.1 Lucida Medical Ltd14.10.1 Company Overview14.10.2 Role of Lucida Medical Ltd in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.10.3 Recent Developments14.10.4 SWOT Analysis14.11 Medtronic plc14.11.1 Company Overview14.11.2 Role of Medtronic plc in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.11.3 Financials14.11.4 Recent Developments14.11.5 SWOT Analysis14.12 Px HealthCare Ltd.14.12.1 Company Overview14.12.2 Role of Px Healthcare Ltd. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.12.3 Recent Developments14.12.4 SWOT Analysis14.13 Richard Wolf GmbH14.13.1 Company Overview14.13.2 Role of Richard Wolf GmbH in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.13.3 Recent Developments14.13.4 SWOT Analysis14.14 Rocamed14.14.1 Company Overview14.14.2 Role of Rocamed in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.14.3 SWOT Analysis14.15 Urologix, LLC.14.15.1 Company Overview14.15.2 Role of Urologix, LLC. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.15.3 SWOT Analysis14.16 Company Snapshots14.16.1 Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.14.16.1.1 Company Overview14.16.1.2 Role of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.16.1.3 Recent Development14.16.2 Valencia Technologies Corporation14.16.2.1 Company Overview14.16.2.2 Role of Valencia Technologies in the Global Urology Care and Platforms Market14.16.2.3 Recent Developments14.16.3 NanoVibronix, Inc.14.16.3.1 Company Overview14.16.3.2 Role of NanoVibronix, Inc. in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.16.3.3 Recent Developments14.16.4 I-O Urology14.16.4.1 Company Overview14.16.4.2 Role of I-O Urology in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.16.4.3 Recent Developments14.16.5 CareLogiQ Corp.14.16.5.1 Company Overview14.16.5.2 Role of CareLogiQ Corp. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market14.16.5.3 Recent Developments14.16.6 Renalytix AI plc14.16.6.1 Company Overview14.16.6.2 Role of Renalytix AI plc in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Markets14.16.6.3 Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g99lbu

