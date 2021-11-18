The Worldwide Synchronous Condenser Industry Is Expected To Reach $751 Million By 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synchronous Condenser Market by Type, Cooling Type, Starting Method, Reactive Power Rating and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synchronous condenser market was valued at $568.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $751.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030.Synchronous condenser is a device that converts electrical power to mechanical power and vice-versa. This device is used to adjust the stability conditions occurs on electrical utilities such as generation, transmission, and distribution networks. The control of electric field of synchronous condenser is done with the help of voltage regulator to generate or absorb the reactive power in improving power factor of grid.Rise in demand for power factor correction and reactive power compensation across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the global synchronous condenser market during the forecast period. In addition, rapid increase in renewable power integration significantly contributes toward the growth of the global synchronous condenser market from 2021 to 2030. However, high cost associated with synchronous condensers and availability of alternatives to synchronous condensers are expected to hamper the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, technological advancements in synchronous condensers along with increase in demand for synchronous condensers from HVDC network and conversion of synchronous generators to synchronous condensers are expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market.The global synchronous condensers market is segmented into type, cooling type, starting method, end user, reactive power rating, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into new and refurbished. On the basis of cooling type, it is bifurcated into air cooled, water cooled, and hydrogen cooled. As per starting method, it is classified into static frequency converter, pony motor, and others. The end users covered in the study include electric utilities and industrial. By reactive power rating, the market is fragmented into up to 100 MVAR, 100-200 MVAR, and above 200 MVAR. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2021 and 2030.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global synchronous condenser market is provided.

Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global synchronous condenser market growth, in terms of value.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping the market3.3. Value chain analysis3.4. Top investment pockets3.5. Patent analysis3.5.1. By region, 2013-20193.6. Market dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Rise in demand for power factor correction and reactive power compensation3.6.1.2. Rapid Growth in Renewable Power Integration3.6.2. Restraints3.6.2.1. High cost associated with Synchronous Condensers3.6.2.2. Availability of alternatives3.6.3. Opportunity3.6.3.1. Rapid growth of HVDC network3.6.3.2. Transition of synchronous generator to synchronous condenser3.7. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market CHAPTER 4: SYNCHRONOUS CONDENSER MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. New4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3. Refurbished4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: SYNCHRONOUS CONDENSER MARKET, BY COOLING TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Air-Cooled5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country5.3. Water-Cooled5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country5.4. Hydrogen-Cooled5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: SYNCHRONOUS CONDENSER MARKET, BY STARTING METHOD6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Static Frequency Converter6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country6.3. Pony motor6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country6.4. Others6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: SYNCHRONOUS CONDENSER MARKET, BY END USER7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market size and forecast7.2. Electric Utilities7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country7.3. Industries7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: SYNCHRONOUS CONDENSER MARKET, BY REACTIVE POWER RATING8.1. Overview8.1.1. Market size and forecast8.2. Up to 100 MVAR8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.3. Market share analysis, by country8.3.100-200 MVAR8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market share analysis, by country8.4. More than 200 MVAR8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.4.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: SYNCHRONOUS CONDENSER MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE10.1. Introduction10.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 202010.2. Top winning strategies10.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year10.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development10.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player10.4. Competitive Heatmap10.5. Key developments10.5.1. Agreements10.5.2. Collaboration CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES11.1. ABB, LTD.11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Key executives11.1.3. Company snapshot11.1.4. Operating business segments11.1.5. Product portfolio11.1.6. Business performance11.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.2. Andritz11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Key executives11.2.3. Company snapshot11.2.4. Operating business segments11.2.5. Product portfolio11.2.6. Business performance11.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.3. Eaton Corporation plc11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Key executives11.3.3. Company snapshot11.3.4. Operating business segments11.3.5. Product portfolio11.3.6. Business performance11.4. Fuji Electric11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Key executives11.4.3. Company snapshot11.4.4. Operating business segments11.4.5. Product portfolio11.4.6. Business performance11.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Key executives11.5.3. Company snapshot11.5.4. Operating business segments11.5.5. Product portfolio11.5.6. Business performance11.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.6. Ideal Electric Power Co.11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Key executives11.6.3. Company snapshot11.6.4. Product portfolio11.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Key executives11.7.3. Company snapshot11.7.4. Operating business segments11.7.5. Product portfolio11.7.6. Business performance11.8. Siemens Energy11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Key executives11.8.3. Company snapshot11.8.4. Operating business segments11.8.5. Product portfolio11.8.6. Business performance11.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.9. Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Key executives11.9.3. Company snapshot11.9.4. Operating business segments11.9.5. Product portfolio11.9.6. Business performance11.10. WEG Group11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Key executives11.10.3. Company snapshot11.10.4. Operating business segments11.10.5. Product portfolio11.10.6. Business performance

