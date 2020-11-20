The Worldwide Spinal Implants Industry Is Projected To Reach $17.4 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Implants Market by Type, Technology, Type of Surgery and Geography - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Globally, the spinal implants and surgical devices market is projected to reach $17.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.The market of surgical implants is primarily driven by some of the advancements in spine surgery technologies. This also includes increasing incidence of spinal disorders along with the launch of advanced bone grafting products options, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. On the other hand, the rising expenses in spinal surgery and the unreliability, which are drifting around the reimbursement, are expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. The spinal implants market is broadly segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the fact of the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, improving reimbursement policies, and the sprouting insurance coverage in several countries of APAC.Some of the major players of this domain are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., RTI Surgical, Inc., Boston Scientific, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Globus Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Spineart, Kuros Biosciences AG, Colfax Corporation, Bioventus, LLC, Meditech Spine, LLC, and Implanet.This report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, qualitative analysis of the market trend, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching. With a CAGR of 5.9%, this market has immense potential for growth, and thus this report will be highly beneficial for understanding the market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. PEST Analysis3.2.2. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Evolution4.2. Market Trends and Impact4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market4.4. Regulatory Impact4.5. Market Offerings4.6. Market Segmentation4.7. Market Dynamics4.7.1. Drivers4.7.2. Restraints4.7.3. Opportunities4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Product: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Spinal Fusion Devices5.2.1. Thoracolumbar Devices5.2.2. Spinal Fusion Plates5.2.3. Pedicle Screws & Rods5.2.4. Interbody Cages5.2.5. Others (Hooks, Crosslinks, Wires & Cables)5.2.6. Cervical Fixation Devices5.2.7. Posterior Cervical Fixation5.2.8. Anterior Cervical Fixation5.2.9. Interbody Fusion Devices5.3. Spinal Non-Fusion Devices5.3.1. Dynamic Stabilization Devices5.3.2. Artificial Discs5.3.3. Artificial Cervical Discs5.3.4. Artificial Lumbar Discs5.3.5. Others (Annulus Repair Devices, Nuclear Disc Prostheses)5.4. Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices5.4.1. Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices5.4.2. Vertebroplasty Devices5.5. Spinal Biologics5.5.1. Bone Graft 5.5.2. Bone Graft Substitutes5.5.3. Synthetic Bone Grafts5.5.4. Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)5.5.5. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)5.5.6. Others (Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), Bone Marrow Aspirate (BMAC)) 6. Technology: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies6.3. Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment6.4. Motion Preservation Technologies 7. Surgery: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Open Surgeries7.3. Minimally Invasive Surgeries 8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia Pacific8.5. Rest of the World 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis9.2. Market Developments9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships9.2.2. Product Launches and execution 10. Vendor Profiles10.1. Medtronic10.1.1. Overview10.1.2. Business Units10.1.3. Geographic Revenue10.1.4. Product Offerings10.1.5. Developments10.1.6. Business Strategy10.2. DePuy Synthes10.2.1. Overview10.2.2. Business Units10.2.3. Geographic Revenue10.2.4. Product Offerings10.2.5. Developments10.2.6. Business Strategy10.3. NUVASIVE, INC10.3.1. Overview10.3.2. Business Units10.3.3. Geographic Revenue10.3.4. Product Offerings10.3.5. Developments10.3.6. Business Strategy10.4. Stryker Corporation10.4.1. Overview10.4.2. Business Units10.4.3. Geographic Revenue10.4.4. Product Offerings10.4.5. Developments10.4.6. Business Strategy10.5. Orthofix International N.V.10.5.1. Overview10.5.2. Business Units10.5.3. Geographic Revenue10.5.4. Product Offerings10.5.5. Developments10.5.6. Business Strategy10.6. RTI Surgical, Inc10.6.1. Overview10.6.2. Business Units10.6.3. Geographic Revenue10.6.4. Product Offerings10.6.5. Developments10.6.6. Business Strategy10.7. Boston Scientific10.7.1. Overview10.7.2. Business Units10.7.3. Geographic Revenue10.7.4. Product Offerings10.7.5. Developments10.7.6. Business Strategy10.8. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation10.8.1. Overview10.8.2. Business Units10.8.3. Geographic Revenue10.8.4. Product Offerings10.8.5. Developments10.8.6. Business Strategy10.9. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG10.9.1. Overview10.9.2. Business Units10.9.3. Geographic Revenue10.9.4. Product Offerings10.9.5. Developments10.9.6. Business Strategy10.10. Globus Medical, Inc10.10.1. Overview10.10.2. Business Units10.10.3. Geographic Revenue10.10.4. Product Offerings10.10.5. Developments10.10.6. Business Strategy 11. Companies to watch for11.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG11.1.1. Overview11.1.2. Market11.1.3. Business Strategy11.2. Abbott Laboratories11.2.1. Overview11.2.2. Market11.2.3. Business Strategy11.3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.11.3.1. Overview11.3.2. Market11.3.3. Business Strategy11.4. Spineart11.4.1. Overview11.4.2. Market11.4.3. Business Strategy11.5. Kuros Biosciences AG11.5.1. Overview11.5.2. Market11.5.3. Business Strategy11.6. Colfax Corporation11.6.1. Overview11.6.2. Market11.6.3. Business Strategy11.7. Bioventus, LLC11.7.1. Overview11.7.2. Market11.7.3. Business Strategy11.8. Meditech Spine, LLC11.8.1. Overview11.8.2. Market11.8.3. Business Strategy11.9. Implanet11.9.1. Overview11.9.2. Market11.9.3. Business Strategy 12. Analyst Opinion 13. Annexure13.1. Report Scope13.2. Market Definitions13.3. Research Methodology13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation13.3.2. Market Triangulation13.3.3. Forecasting 14. Report Assumptions 15. Declarations 16. Stakeholders 17. AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbbjcx

