The Worldwide Smart Display Industry Is Expected To Reach $6.1 Billion By 2025

The global smart display market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period.High demand for smart mirrors from the automotive industry, new and innovative features offered by smart mirrors, increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices according to consumer preferences, surging demand for AI-powered and IoT-enabled smart home appliances, increasing trend of context-aware signage, and growing adoption of smart signage in retail sector are the key driving factors for the smart display market. However, High risks of theft and breach of customer data hampering the growth of the market. Smart signage to account largest share of the smart display market during the forecast period The smart signage market has witnessed various technological advancements and registered remarkable growth over the last few years. Smart signage is among the most demanding and growing platforms that empower many people to access product information and promotions. Various industries are encouraged to deploy smart signage solutions owing to their user-friendly and customer-centric features. Different types of digital signage products, such as displays, media players, and projectors, are used by the retailers for effective interaction with customers. In retail stores, smart signage solutions are used to greet customers, enhance customer shopping experiences, and display advertisements. North America to account the largest share during 2020-2025. North America expected to hold largest share of the smart display market during forecast period. North America is the leading region in the smart display market. The smart display market in North America is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years. Being technologically advanced and developed, the region is a major adopter of cutting-edge technologies used in the advertisement sector. The smart display market in North America is driven by various factors, such as the high standard of living of customers, the growing need to save time, and the increasing requirement for improved retail services in terms of accuracy and efficiency. In the current market scenario, the US dominates the smart display market in North America because of its well-established economy that supports the large retail and transportation market. Moreover, the growth of the market in North America can be attributed to increasing investments by leading retail players such as Walmart and Amazon to adopt new technologies such as IoT and remote control for enhancing consumer experience and advertising consumer-specific content.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Smart Display Market4.2 Smart Display Market, by Type4.3 Smart Signage Market, by Application4.4 Smart Home Display Market, by Product Type4.5 Smart Display Mirror Market, by Mirror Type4.6 Smart Display Market, by Region (2025) 5 Smart Display Mirror Market5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Demand for Smart Mirrors from Automotive Industry5.2.1.2 New and Innovative Features Offered by Smart Mirrors5.2.1.3 Increased Trend of Online/Digital Retail Shopping Due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.1.4 Rapid Transition from Traditional Stores to Smart Stores in Retail Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Risks of Theft and Breach of Customer Data5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Applications of Smart Mirrors in Smart Homes5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Smart Digital Mirrors in Healthcare Solutions5.2.3.3 High Growth Potential in Retail Sector5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Smart Mirrors, Along with Their High Costs5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.3.1 R&D Engineers5.3.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers5.3.3 Key Technology Providers and System Integrators5.3.4 Distributors and Marketing Teams5.3.5 End-users5.4 Smart Display Mirror Market, by Mirror Type5.4.1 Introduction5.4.2 Automotive Smart Display Mirrors5.4.3 Other Smart Display Mirrors 6 Smart Home Display Market6.1 Introduction6.2 Market Dynamics6.2.1 Drivers6.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices According to Consumer Preferences6.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Ai-Powered and IoT-Enabled Smart Home Appliances6.2.1.3 Growing Focus of Many Players on Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolios6.2.1.4 Escalating Demand for Security Systems and Video Identification Systems6.2.2 Restraints6.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Issues6.2.3 Opportunities6.2.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Devices6.2.3.2 Rising Trend of Consolidation of Smart Speakers with Displays6.2.4 Challenges6.2.4.1 Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic6.2.4.2 Risk of Device Malfunctioning6.2.4.3 Device Compatibility Issues Owing to Lack of Common Standards and Communication Protocols6.3 Smart Home Display Value Chain Analysis6.4 Protocols and Standards6.5 Wireless Communication Technology Analysis6.6 Smart Home Display Market, by Product Type 7 Smart Signage Market7.1 Introduction7.2 Market Dynamics7.2.1 Drivers7.2.1.1 Increasing Trend of Context-Aware Signage7.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Smart Signage in Retail Sector7.2.1.3 Surging Use of Ai-Based Smart Signage to Understand Customer Demand7.2.2 Restraints7.2.2.1 Complexities in Manufacturing All-Weather Display-Based Smart Signage Systems for Outdoor Applications7.2.3 Opportunities7.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Smart Stores Worldwide7.2.3.2 Growing Utilization of Smart Signage in Tradeshows and Events7.2.4 Challenges7.2.4.1 Higher Costs of Installation, Ownership, and Maintenance Compared to Traditional Digital Signage Systems7.2.4.2 Lower Level of Awareness About Hardware and Software Components of Smart Signage Solutions7.3 Smart Signage Market, by Application7.3.1 Introduction7.3.2 Retail and Hospitality Facilities7.3.3 Transportation Hubs and Public Places7.3.4 Sports and Entertainment Venues7.3.5 Others7.4 Smart Signage Market, by Offering7.4.1 Introduction7.4.2 Displays7.4.3 Media Players7.4.4 Software Solutions/Platforms7.4.5 Services7.5 Smart Signage Market, by Region7.5.1 Introduction7.5.2 North America7.5.3 Europe7.5.4 APAC7.5.5 RoW 8 Geographic Analysis8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on North America8.3 Europe8.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Europe8.4 APAC8.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on APAC8.5 RoW8.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on RoW 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant9.3.1 Star9.3.2 Emerging Leader9.3.3 Pervasive9.3.4 Participant9.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix: Smart Display Mirror Market9.4.1 Progressive Companies9.4.2 Responsive Companies9.4.3 Dynamic Companies9.4.4 Starting Blocks9.5 Competitive Scenario9.5.1 Product Launches/Developments9.5.2 Partnerships, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Expansions 10 Company Profiles10.1 Introduction10.2 Key Players10.2.1 Amazon10.2.2 Alphabet (Google)10.2.3 Samsung Electronics10.2.4 LG Electronics10.2.5 Sony10.2.6 Apple10.2.7 Facebook10.2.8 NEC Corp.10.2.9 Gentex 10.2.10 Magna International10.3 Right-To-Win10.4 Other Prominent Players10.4.1 Qualcomm10.4.2 Intel10.4.3 Honeywell10.4.4 Lenovo10.4.5 Electric Mirror10.4.6 Qisda Corp.10.4.7 Panasonic Corporation10.4.8 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)10.4.9 Robert Bosch Gmbh 10.4.10 Apls Alpine Co. Ltd. 11 Appendix11.1 Discussion Guide11.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal11.3 Available Customization11.4 Related Reports11.5 Author Details

