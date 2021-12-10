The Worldwide Smart Diapers Industry Is Expected To Reach $1.5 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Diapers Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by End-Use (Babies, Adults), Technology (RFID Tags, Bluetooth Sensors), and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World) - Global Forecast...

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Diapers Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by End-Use (Babies, Adults), Technology (RFID Tags, Bluetooth Sensors), and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart diapers market is estimated to be USD 646 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,531 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Bluetooth Sensors is the largest technology segment of the Smart Diapers market

By technology, the Bluetooth sensors segment accounted for the largest technology share of the smart diapers market. The large share can be attributed to the increase in awareness among the consumers regarding Bluetooth sensors as compared to RFID tags. Also, diapers enhanced with Bluetooth sensors is a fully commercialized product and many major diaper companies have added it to their product portfolios.

Adults is the fastest end-user segment of the smart diapers market

By end-use, the adult segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The rising adoption of smart diapers in developed countries and the increase in the geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive further the demand for smart diapers in adult end-use segment. This high growth can also be attributed due to the adoption of smart diapers in healthcare institutions, clinics, and nursing homes, which positively impacts the market's growth.

Asia Pacific regional segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market for these Diapers in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly based on n the developments taking place in the residential and infrastructure industry. The growth of the Asia Pacific smart diapers market is expected to be primarily driven by the aging population. According to the WHO data, by 2025, 18% of the Asian population will be above 65 years old. This is an increase of 11% from the 2010 levels and is expected to generate huge opportunities and propel the demand for the smart diapers market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Smart Diapers Market4.2 Smart Diapers Market, by Region4.3 North America Smart Diapers Market, by End-Use and Country4.4 Smart Diapers Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Increasing Population & Rapid Urbanization5.1.1.2 Growing Elderly Population5.1.1.3 Growing Awareness Toward Personal Hygiene5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 Low Penetration in Developing Countries5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Rising Number of Internet Users5.1.3.2 Increasing Innovation in the Smart Diapers Market5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 High Cost of Smart Diapers5.1.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Environment and Requirement of Product Approvals5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem for Smart Diapers Market5.5 Patent Analysis5.5.1 Introduction5.5.2 Insights5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Regulatory Landscape5.7.1 US5.7.2 Europe5.7.2.1 Germany5.7.2.2 Nordic Countries5.7.3 China5.7.4 Japan5.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.8.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Smart Diapers Market5.9 Case Studies5.9.1 Low-Cost "Smart" Diaper That Can Notify Caregiver When Diaper is Wet

6 Smart Diapers Market, by Distribution Channel6.1 Introduction6.2 Supermarket & Hypermarket6.3 E-Commerce6.4 Department Store6.5 Convenience Store6.6 Retail Pharmacies

7 Smart Diapers Product Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Rfid Tags7.3 Bluetooth Sensors

8 Smart Diapers Market, by End-Use8.1 Introduction8.2 Babies8.3 Adults

9 Smart Diapers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win10.2 Revenue Analysis10.3 Market Share Analysis10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix10.4.1 Stars10.4.2 Emerging Leaders10.4.3 Pervasive10.4.4 Participants10.5 Competitive Benchmarking10.5.1 Company Technology Footprint10.5.2 Company End-Use Footprint10.5.3 Company Region Footprint10.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends10.6.1 Product Launches10.6.2 Deals10.6.3 Others

11 Company Profiles11.1 Procter & Gamble11.2 Kimberly-Clark11.3 Simavita11.4 Ontex11.5 Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)11.6 Abena11.7 Digisense11.8 Eldersens11.9 Smardii Inc.11.10 Sinopulsar11.11 Wonderkin Co.11.12 Cvicloud Corporation11.13 Vandrico Solutions Inc11.14 Atz Global Co. Ltd.11.15 Imec11.16 Shanghai Huayuan Electronic Co. Ltd

12 Appendix

