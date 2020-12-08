The Worldwide Smart Appliance Industry Is Expected To Reach $8.77 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Appliance Market by Technology, Solutions, Applications and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart appliance marketplace including technologies, companies, solutions, products, and services. The report includes an analysis of leading companies and their strategies and offerings. The report evaluates the use of converged AI and IoT systems/solutions known as AIoT to enable intuitive and value-added human-to-machine smart appliance interactions. The report also provides market projections with forecasts covering the period 2020 to 2025 for all major aspects of the smart appliance market including technologies, solutions, applications, and services.Related to Connected Home technologies, smart appliances leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) and are connected to the Cloud and control infrastructure such as utilities/smart grid to enable more efficient and more productive use of electricity. Smart appliances include thermostats, clothes washers, dryers, microwaves, hot water heaters, and refrigerators. Smart appliances rely upon various communications technologies including Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, and NFC, as well as IoT and related operating systems for consumer command and control such as iOS, Android, Azure, Tizen.Implementation and operation is becoming increasingly easy for end-users, facilitating rapid growth in the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) segment. Smart grid integrators play an important role defining smart appliance standards through transferring knowledge, testing efficiency, and optimizing systems and networks that would communicate with both utilities and smart appliances. These companies and other entities ensure intelligent appliances receive real-time data from the AMI system to control or modulate their operation.One of the important areas to consider within the smart appliances market is the convergence of AI and IoT, which is also known as the Artificial Intelligence of Things or AIoT. Currently, many AIoT use cases are very retail product-oriented, many of which focus on cognitive computing in consumer appliances. Sharp refers to AIoT as "People-Oriented IoT = AIoT" for "more responsive technology" as part of what they refer to as the "Smart Life". They provide examples of smart homes in which the system learns how its occupants like to live through interaction with smart appliances and housing equipment.

Select Report Findings:

AIoT in home automation market will reach $8.77B globally by 2025

globally by 2025 Smart appliances are evolving to embrace the "as a service" product model

Combined AI and IoT solutions will drive significant smart appliance market value

Leading smart appliance vendors are focusing on cloud-based services and improved user interfaces

The DIY segment for smart home/appliance integration is expected to exceed 50% of the total market by 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Smart Appliances Market Overview2.1 Smart Appliance Characteristics2.2 Smart Appliance Market Definition2.3 Role of Smart Grid Integrators2.4 Role of Utilities and the Smart Grid2.5 Smart Appliance Applications2.6 Smart Appliance Value Chain Analysis2.7 Designing Smart Appliance Experience2.8 Context Aware Smart Automation2.9 Smart Appliance Data Analytics2.10 Smart Appliances within the Larger Ecosystem2.11 The Need for Smart Collaboration2.12 The Need for Companion Capabilities2.13 Smart Appliance Benefits2.14 Do It Yourself Case Study 3. Smart Appliance Market Forces and Driver Analysis3.1 Energy Consumption Continually Increases3.2 Mobile Application Control and Automation3.3 Global Housing Market and Economic Factors3.4 Global Climate and Energy Consumption3.5 Dynamic Pricing Model Strategies3.6 Digital Consumerization and Lifestyle Transformation3.7 High Capital Investment3.8 Demand vs. Supply Factors3.9 Competitive Pressures3.10 Smart City Growth and Development3.11 Artificial Intelligence3.12 Waste Reduction Initiatives3.13 Home Safety and Security3.14 Home Security and Do-it-Yourself Trend3.15 Healthcare Integration3.16 Smart Grid Integration3.17 Government Subsidies 4. Smart Appliance Companies, Products, and Services4.1 General Electric4.1.1 Overview4.1.2 Products and Offerings4.2 LG Electronics4.2.1 Overview4.2.2 Products and Offerings4.3 Panasonic Corporation4.3.1 Overview4.3.2 Products and Offerings4.4 Samsung Electronics4.4.1 Overview4.4.2 Products and Offerings4.5 Whirlpool Corporation4.5.1 Overview4.5.2 Products and Offerings4.6 Electrolux4.6.1 Overview4.6.2 Products and Offerings4.7 Philips4.7.1 Overview4.7.2 Products and Offerings4.8 Bosch Hausgerate GmbH4.8.1 Overview4.8.2 Products and Offerings4.9 Haier4.9.1 Overview4.9.2 Products and Offerings4.10 Miele4.10.1 Overview4.10.2 Products and Offerings4.11 Indesit4.11.1 Overview4.11.2 Products and Offerings 5. Smart Appliance Market Analysis and Forecasts5.1 Smart Appliances Revenue Analysis5.2 Global Smart Appliances Market 2020 - 20255.3 Smart Appliances by Type 2020 - 20255.3.1 Smart Home Appliances by Type 2020 - 20255.3.2 Smart Industrial Appliances by Type 2020 - 20255.3.3 Smart Office Appliances by Type 2020 - 20255.3.4 Smart Appliances by Communication Technology 2020 - 20255.3.5 Smart Appliances by Connectivity Protocol 2020 - 20255.3.6 Smart Appliances by End User 2020 - 20255.3.7 Smart Appliances by Solutions and Services 2020 - 20255.3.8 Smart Appliances by Managed Services 2020 - 20255.3.9 Smart Appliances by Support and Maintenance Services 2020 - 2025 5.3.10 Smart Appliances by Region 2020 - 20255.4 Smart Lawn and Yard Equipment by Revenue and Units 2020 - 20255.5 Smart Lawn and Yard Equipment by Type 2020 - 2025

6. Conclusions and Recommendations6.1 Recommendations for Appliance Manufacturers6.2 Recommendations for Technology and Service Providers6.3 Recommendations for Lawmakers and Regulators6.4 Recommendations for Retailer Value Chain 7. Appendix: AIoT in Smart Appliances

