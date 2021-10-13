The Worldwide Sensor Fusion Industry For Automotive Is Expected To Reach $22.2 Billion By 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive by Technology (Camera, LIDAR & RADAR), Data Fusion Type & Level (Homogeneous, Heterogeneous, Data, Decision, Feature), Software Layer, Vehicle Type (ICE, Autonomous & Electric) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ICE sensor fusion market for automotive is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

Various governments globally are implementing safety standards by making safety features such as automated emergency brake, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning a mandatory feature in vehicles, driving adoption of cameras, radars and LiDARs in automobiles.This is expected to strongly drive the adoption of sensor fusion in developed as well developing countries. Also, growing popularity of high-end and luxury cars is boosting sensor fusion market for automotive. Countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, European Union, US are focusing on enhanced automotive safety standards. Thus, the demand is expected to gain momentum globally.

Heterogeneous fusion type is expected to be the largest market by data fusion type

The key benefits of heterogenous sensor fusion are enhanced system performance and robustness. Examples of multi-modal fusion systems or heterogeneous sensors are visible cameras, Far IR cameras, visual cameras LASER scanner radar, GPS localizer CAN bus Gyroscope, etc. Various modern sensor networks are heterogenous - a combination of a variety of wired and wireless sensors/actuators.For instance, in a driver assistance system, the system collects data from internal and external sensors installed in the car. This includes various types of sensors such as GPS localizers, a CAN bus, a gyroscope, radar, and cameras. Thus, the multiple benefits offered by heterogeneous sensor data fusion are driving its popularity in vehicles.

Decision fusion market segment is expected to be the fastest

In decision level sensors, each sensor makes an individual decision before forming a combination of decisions to arrive at a more informed final decision, i.e., target decision fusion. Decision fusion is less complex than data fusion. Decision-making algorithms, as a key technology for uncertain data fusion, is the core to obtain reasonable multisensory information fusion results.Thus, there is a broad application of decision-making algorithms on target attributes, characteristics, and types through detailed processing of information obtained through various sensors. A multitude of theorems and algorithms are emerging in decision sensor fusions. Decision fusion is expected to gain popularity globally in the coming years, owing to its advantages and less complex architecture.One of the many practical benefits offered by decision fusion is that it allows combining individual results, even if it was not expected in the testing of the algorithm. Consequently, different sources of information can be easily exchanged, and the fusion strategy is readily adapted to unknown future changes of input sources.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific sensor fusion market for automotive is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market. The growing adoption of advanced ADAS technologies in China, Japan, South Korea, and India is expected to drive market growth in the region. China's passenger car production is expected to reach 24 million units by 2026, presenting a huge opportunity for sensor fusion hardware manufacturers and software/algorithm developers globally as well as domestically.Not only passenger cars but trucks are also set to reach 2 million units by 2026. The South Korean transport ministry announced that it requires all new large passenger vehicles and trucks to be fitted with AEB and LDW systems from January 2019. Thus, the implementation of government mandates is expected to drive the adoption of sensors- cameras, radars and LiDARs. Such factors would in turn, drive the growth of sensor fusion technology during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre & Post COVID-19 Scenario3.2 Report Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive4.2 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Data Fusion Type4.3 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Vehicle Type4.4 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Technology4.5 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Fusion Level4.6 Sensor Fusion Market for Autonomous Vehicles, by Level of Autonomy4.7 Sensor Fusion Market for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type4.8 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Technical advantages offered by sensor fusion5.2.1.2 Stringent emission standards regarding NOx and particulate matter5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of standardization in software architecture/hardware platforms5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development of autonomous vehicles5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Security and safety concerns5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 On Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer'S Business5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map5.8 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, Scenarios (2019-2030)5.8.1 Most Likely Scenario5.8.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.8.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.9 Porter'S Five forces Analysis5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Environment6.1 Introduction6.2 Internal Sensors6.3 External Sensors

7 Sensor Fusion for Automotive: Algorithms7.1 Introduction7.2 Kalman Filter7.3 Bayesian Filter7.4 Central Limit theorem7.5 Convolutional Neural Networks

8 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Research Methodology8.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations8.1.3 Industry Insights8.2 Cameras8.2.1 Technical Advantages Such As Reading Signs & Classifying Objects Boost Demand for Cameras8.3 Radar8.3.1 Affordability and Clarity In Challenging Conditions Expected To Drive Radar Demand8.4 LiDAR8.4.1 Enhanced Obstacle Detection & Safe Navigation Boost Application In Vehicles

9 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Fusion Level9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Research Methodology9.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations9.1.3 Industry Insights9.2 Feature Fusion9.2.1 Accuracy of Feature Level Fusion Drives Its Popularity9.3 Decision Fusion9.3.1 Developments In Algorithms for Decision Fusion Boost Growth9.4 Data Fusion9.4.1 Lower Detection Error Probability Drives Segment Growth

10 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Vehicle Type10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Research Methodology10.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations10.1.3 Industry Insights10.2 Passenger Cars10.2.1 Implementation of Regulations To Make ADAS Standard In Passengers Cars Drives Segment10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)10.3.1 Safety Regulations To Reduce Accidents Boosts Adoption of Sensor Fusion In Lcvs10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)10.4.1 Segment Driven by Adoption of ADAS Features In Hcvs

11 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Data Fusion Type11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Research Methodology11.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations11.1.3 Industry Insights11.2 Homogenous11.2.1 Homogenous Fusion To Witness Moderate Growth During forecast Period11.3 Heterogenous11.3.1 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles With Sensor Fusion Expected To Drive Demand

12 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Software Layer12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Research Methodology12.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations12.1.3 Industry Insights12.2 Operating System12.2.1 Ongoing Developments In Advanced Software Operating Systems Drive Popularity12.3 Middleware12.3.1 Availability of Various Middleware Expected To Boost Market12.4 Application Software12.4.1 Developments In Application Software With More Advanced Features Expected To Drive Adoption

13 Sensor Fusion Market for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type13.1 Introduction13.1.1 Research Methodology13.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations13.1.3 Industry Insights13.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (Bev)13.2.1 Regulations To Mandate ADAS Features In Bevs Boost Segment13.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)13.3.1 Increasing Sales of PHEVs With ADAS Features Boost Segment13.4 Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)13.4.1 Launch of FCEV Models With ADAS Features To Drive Growth

14 Sensor Fusion Market for Autonomous Vehicles, by Level of Autonomy14.1 Introduction14.1.1 Research Methodology14.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations14.1.3 Industry Insights14.2 L414.2.1 Segment Propelled by Oem Investment In Automated Driving14.3 L514.3.1 Increased Testing of Autonomous Driving Boosts Advancements In L5

15 Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive, by Region

16 Automotive Sensors Market, by Sensor Type16.1 Introduction16.2 Temperature Sensors16.2.1 Temperature Sensors Mainly Used In Powertrain and HVAC Applications16.3 Pressure Sensors16.3.1 Pressure Sensors Mainly Used In HVAC, Safety & Control, and TPMS16.4 Position Sensors16.4.1 Position Sensors Widely Used To Provide Information To ECMS16.5 Oxygen Sensors16.5.1 Oxygen Sensors Used To Measure Proportional Amount of Oxygen In Liquid Or Gas16.6 Nitrogen Oxide Sensors16.6.1 Stringent Government Regulations To Limit NOx Emissions To Provide Opportunities for NOx Sensors16.7 Speed Sensors16.7.1 Speed Sensors Used To Measure Engine Camshaft Speed and Vehicle Speed16.8 Inertial Sensors16.8.1 Inertial Sensors Mainly Based On Mems Technology and Used In Accelerometers and Gyroscopes16.8.1.1 Accelerometers16.8.1.2 Gyroscopes16.9 Image Sensors16.9.1 Increasing Adoption of ADAS To Boost Use of Image Sensors16.9.1.1 CMOS16.9.1.2 CCD16.10 Other Sensors16.10.1 Radar16.10.2 Ultrasonic Sensors16.10.3 Rain Sensors16.10.4 Relative Humidity Sensors16.10.5 Proximity Sensors16.10.6 Particulate Matter Sensors16.10.7 LiDAR16.10.8 Current Sensors

17 Automotive Sensors Market, by Application

18 Recommendations by the Publisher18.1 Asia Pacific: A Potential Market for Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive18.2 Strategic Adoption of LiDAR To Create New Revenue Pockets18.3 Growing Demand for Sensor Fusion In Electric & Autonomous Vehicles18.4 Conclusion

19 Competitive Landscape19.1 Overview19.2 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win19.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players, 2018-202019.4 Market Share Analysis19.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping19.5.1 Star19.5.2 Emerging Leader19.5.3 Pervasive19.5.4 Participant19.6 Competitive Scenario19.7 New Product Launches19.8 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

20 Company Profiles20.1 Key Players20.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH20.1.2 Continental AG20.1.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.20.1.4 STMicroelectronics20.1.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG20.1.6 Infineon Technologies20.1.7 Allegro Microsystems20.1.8 Denso Corporation20.1.9 Sensata Technologies, Inc. 20.1.10 Elmos Semiconductor Se 20.1.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.20.2 Other Key Players20.2.1 CTS Corporation20.2.2 Baselabs GmbH20.2.3 Memsic Semiconductor ( Tianjin) Co., Ltd.20.2.4 Kionix, Inc.20.2.5 TDK Corporation20.2.6 Analog Devices20.2.7 Microchip Technology Inc.20.2.8 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.20.2.9 Leddartech Inc. 20.2.10 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH 20.2.11 Maxim Integrated 20.2.12 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. 20.2.13 Renesas Electronics Corporation 20.2.14 Mobileye 20.2.15 Aptiv Plc 20.2.16 Magna International

21 Appendix

