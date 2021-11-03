The Worldwide Safety Motion Control Industry Is Expected To Reach $21 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Motion Control Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global safety motion control market is evaluated at US$14.743 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% to reach a market size of US$21.704 billion by the year 2026.A motion control system may perform a broad range of tasks, from a basic unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool program that executes numerous simultaneous motions with flawless synchronization. Safety motion control systems are a new type of motion control system with enhanced safety and security features. Over the last several years, there has been a substantial increase in the usage of safety solutions across the sector. In the motioncontrol industry, the introduction of Safe Torque Off (STO), Safe Stop 1 and 2, and Safe Direction Systems have resulted in a paradigm shift toward safety.Increased availability for safety equipment across all major industry verticals, versatile automation operations, convenient set and upkeep, and, most notably, industry safety regulations mandating the use of safety systems in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia-Pacific are propelling the market's growth. High capital needs, on the other hand, have been a key obstacle to this market's expansion. Incremental technical advancements, on the other hand, give various growth prospects. Favorable structural parameters to drive market demand.

High productivity, low system cost, flexibility, and quick and easy installation are all key factors in today's manufacturing lines. Furthermore, the safety motion control system market is expected to be driven by factors such as easy customization and configuration, increased machine production, easy system connection, and effective and quick diagnostics. All manufacturers and producers, on the other hand, are focusing on human safety. Safety and productivity may both be enhanced at the same time with a safety motion control system without disrupting the production process. These favorable structural parameters are expected to contribute to market expansion. Adoption of Safety Standards is being emphasized more contributing to market development.

In industrial automation and motion control systems, there has been a lot of focus on safety in recent years. The European Union and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) have taken the lead in developing motion control system safety standards. Due to growing awareness among end-users, all major motion control manufacturers must now comply with safety regulations.

The EU Machinery Directive has worked hard to unify machine safety standards across Europe. In servo drives, the inclusion of a Safety Torque Off (STO) function has been a moot matter. This characteristic is being viewed as a competitive advantage in the European market. The Americas have also been at the forefront of adopting the most up-to-date safety standards for safety motion control systems, with the ANSI B11.0 standards being the most widely used in the area. As all of the major industrial verticals show signs of recovery following slow growth, demand for safety machine control systems is projected to rise at a steady pace. The growing significance of workplace safety is propelling the market growth forward.

Major safety motion control market drivers include rising industrialization and increasing automation deployment in end-use industries. Furthermore, rising demand for safety equipment systems in key end-use verticals for easy maintenance and flexible automation activities of the machines, as well as strict industrial safety requirements necessitating the usage of safety motion control systems, would propel the market forward. Furthermore, benefits of motion systems such as system flexibility, reduced system costs, high productivity with systems, and ease of installation of safety motion control systems are expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. Increasing adoption by the automotive industry to contribute to market demand.

Due to advancements in the production and assembly procedures of high-end motor vehicles, the need for safety motion control systems in the automotive sector has increased significantly. In the automobile sector, high-end motion controllers are utilized to regulate the movements of mechanical parts throughout the manufacturing process. During the production of important components like engines and driver assistance systems, safety motion control systems are widely employed. Motion control systems have been investigated by all major automotive suppliers to optimize their production chains through the usage of actuators and robotic arms.

Furthermore, safety motion control systems are being used increasingly often in assembly and maintenance operations. For example, car assembly, which is a time-consuming operation that necessitates high levels of precision and throughput, has made extensive use of safety control systems to execute repeated jobs with little resources.High market competition, high installation costs, high product costs, motion control machine complexity, and a shortage of highly qualified workers are the main difficulties for the worldwide safety control system industry. Over the projected period, the aforementioned reasons are likely to restrain the growth of the safety control system market.With big competitors like RockwellAutomation and More Automation continuously searching for fresh acquisitions to add to their positions, North America has been at the forefront of development in safety motion control systems. In North America, the first motion control system incorporating single-axis movement was conceived. North America has also been a significant market for machine tools, automobiles, packaging, and electronics. Safety motion control systems have been used in all of these sectors as part of their operations.

The adoption of new safety measures such as STO, single stop, and abrupt breaking has been one of the region's main drivers of growth. Asia-Pacific is rising as one of the most significant safety motion control devices due to the growing use of automation across numerous end-user sectors in the region. The region's energy concerns are pushing the adoption of sophisticated tools and inspiring many businesses to invest in machine safety devices, which is fueling the market's expansion. Many worldwide markets use the region as a manufacturing base, and automation has become a significant demand in these operations.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysison4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis 5. Global Safety Motion Control Market Analysis, By Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Open Loop5.3. Closed Loop 6. Global Safety Motion Control Market Analysis, By Components6.1. Introduction6.2. Sensors6.3. Feedback devices6.4. AC Motors6.5. DC Motors6.6. Motion Controllers6.7. Others 7. Global Safety Motion Control Market Analysis, By Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Assembling/Disassembling7.3. Material Handling7.4. Packaging7.5. Others 8. Global Safety Motion Control Market Analysis, By End-User Industry8.1. Introduction8.2. Manufacturing8.3. Automotive8.4. Aerospace and Defense8.5. Energy and Power8.6. Electrical and Electronics8.7. Others 9. Global Safety Motion Control Market Analysis, By Geography 10. Competitive Environment and Analysis10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 11. Company Profiles11.1. ABB Group11.2. Mitsubishi Electric11.3. Siemens11.4. Schneider Electric11.5. Rockwell Automation, Inc.11.6. Yaskawa Electric Corporation11.7. Bosch Rexroth11.8. General Electric11.9. Pilz GmbH and Co. KG11.10. SICK Group

