The Worldwide Residential Energy Management Industry Is Projected To Reach $4.1 Billion By 2025

The global residential energy management market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The market's growth in is mainly driven by investments in smart grid and the upgrade of the existing power infrastructures focus on energy efficiency and the replacement of aging infrastructure. Moreover, upcoming smart city projects in developing economies provide opportunities for the residential energy management market in this region creates a lucrative opportunity for the market. Furthermore, high initial costs related to deploying residential energy management systems,need for ensuring privacy and security of residential consumer data is likely to hamper the growth of the residential energy management market.

The flexible load management, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

The residential energy management market has been segmented based on component into power monitoring & control, load shedding & management, and flexible load management. The flexible load management is projected to be the fastest market owing to the need for the reduction of stress on the electricity grid during peak periods and enabling building systems to act as distributed energy assets for the grid to achieve significant cost savings. North America is expected to hold the largest flexible load management market.

The wired segment is projected to witness a larger market share than the wireless segment from 2020 to 2025.

Based on communication technology, the residential energy management market has been segmented into wired and wireless. The wired segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019. Wired communication technology transmits large volumes of data, analyzes the data, and provides actionable information for grid operators. The growth of this wired communication technology segment is attributed to its increased security, lack of interference, and high speed. The most commonly used wired communication technology is fiber optic, which is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the residential energy management market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for residential energy management during the forecast period. For the market analysis, the region has been segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. The demand for residential energy management in this region is driven by increasing investments in grid expansion projects to increase energy efficiency, grid reliability and increased power consumption residential sector.

3 Executive Summary3.1 Scenario Analysis3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario3.1.2 Realistic Scenario3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Residential Energy Management Market4.2 Residential Energy Management Market, by Region4.3 Residential Energy Management Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application & Country4.4 Residential Energy Management Market, by Component4.5 Residential Energy Management Market, by Communication Technology 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.3 Road to Recovery5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.5 Market Dynamics5.5.1 Drivers5.5.1.1 Rising Energy Consumption in Residential Sectors of Oced and Non-Oced Nations5.5.1.2 Government Initiatives and Policies Toward Energy Efficiency in Residential Buildings5.5.2 Restraints5.5.2.1 High Initial Costs Related to Deploying Residential Energy Management Systems5.5.2.2 Need for Ensuring Privacy and Security of Residential Consumer Data5.5.3 Opportunities5.5.3.1 Increasing Investments for Modernizing Aging Grid Infrastructures5.5.3.2 Upcoming Smart City Projects in Developing Economies Enhance Growth in Residential Sector5.5.4 Challenges5.5.4.1 Interoperability of Residential Energy Management Systems5.5.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacture of Residential Energy Management Systems5.6 Yc-Ycc Shift5.6.1 Revenue Shift for Residential Energy Management5.7 Market Map5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.8.1 Original Device Manufacturers5.8.2 Energy Platform Vendors5.8.3 System Integrators5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.9.5 Intensity of Rivalry5.10 Technology Analysis5.11 Residential Energy Management: Patent Analysis5.11.1 Innovations & Patent Registrations5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape5.13 Case Study Analysis5.13.1 Residential Energy Management for Energy Market5.13.1.1 Abb Upgrades Landmark Buildings in Zaragoza's Smart City Project with Energy Monitoring System5.13.1.1.1 Problem Statement: February 20195.13.1.1.2 Solution Statement 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Residential Energy Management Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on GDP6.1.2 Optimistic Scenario6.1.3 Realistic Scenario6.1.4 Pessimistic Scenario 7 Residential Energy Management Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware7.2.1 Remote Terminal Units7.2.1.1 Need for Voltage Regulation, Advanced Fault Detection, and Automating Power Restoration is Expected to Drive Market7.2.2 Relays7.2.2.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Potential Power Wastes and Optimization of Energy Consumption7.2.3 Load Control Switches7.2.3.1 Need for Managing Energy Usage at Times of Peak Demand is Leaky to Drive Market for Lcs7.2.4 Demand Response Devices7.2.4.1 Demand for Controlling High-Energy Appliances is Expected to Boost Market Growth7.2.5 Control Devices7.2.5.1 Reduced Long-Term Energy Costs Offered by Control Devices Are Driving Market7.2.6 In-House Displays7.2.6.1 Ease of Connectivity Offered by Smart Devices is Fueling Market Growth7.3 Software7.3.1 Energy Management Platform7.3.1.1 Emp Handles Large Quantities of Energy Data and Analyzes It on Real-Time Basis7.3.2 Energy Analytics7.3.2.1 Energy Analytics Have Potential to Improve Grid Reliability by Monitoring Frequency and Duration of Power Outages7.3.3 Customer Engagement Platform7.3.3.1 Rising Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty while Increasing Customer Participation in Home Energy Efficiency Programs 8 Residential Energy Management Market, by Communication Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Wired Communication Technology8.2.1 Fiber Optic8.2.1.1 Increasing Investments for Data Transfer in Utilities Drive Growth of this Segment8.2.2 Ethernet8.2.2.1 High Level of Security and Reliability Offered Are Driving Market for this Segment8.2.3 Powerline Carrier8.2.3.1 High Insulation Level of High-Voltage Power Lines for Transmission of Data8.2.4 Ip8.2.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Security for Data Transfer in Utilities8.3 Wireless Communication Technology8.3.1 Radio Frequency Mesh8.3.1.1 Ability to Manage Huge Amounts of Traffic from Multiple Devices8.3.2 Cellular Network8.3.2.1 Increasing Investments in Introduction of 5G Technology8.3.3 Wimax8.3.3.1 Ability to Support High-Speed Data Transfer Over Long Distances 9 Residential Energy Management Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Power Monitoring & Control9.2.1 Rising Need for Effective Utilization of Power Resources is Expected to Drive Market9.3 Load Shedding & Management9.3.1 Increasing Grid Reliability by Avoiding System Outages is Expected to Boost Market Growth9.4 Flexible Load Management9.4.1 Growing Need of Consumers to Shift Energy Usage to Off-Peak Times is Expected to Drive Market 10 Residential Energy Management Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 South America10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players11.3 Market Share Analysis, 201911.4 Competitive Scenario11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive11.5.4 Participants11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 201911.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups11.7.1 Progressive Companies11.7.2 Responsive Companies11.7.3 Starting Blocks11.7.4 Dynamic Companies11.8 Key Market Developments11.8.1 Product Launches11.8.2 Investments & Expansions11.8.3 Mergers & Acquisitions11.8.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, and Joint Ventures 12 Company Profiles12.1 ABB12.2 Eaton12.3 Schneider Electric12.4 Honeywell International12.5 Landis+Gyr12.6 General Electric12.7 Siemens12.8 Itron12.9 Emerson12.10 Bosch12.11 Span.Io12.12 Lumin12.13 Racepoint Energy12.14 Appartme12.15 Uplight12.16 Wattics Ltd12.17 Tantalus Systems Corp.12.18 Sunverge Energy, Inc12.19 Koben Systems Inc.12.20 Neosilica12.21 Tantalus Systems Corp. 13 Appendix13.1 Insights of Industry Experts Ss13.2 Discussion Guide13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.4 Available Customizations13.5 Related Reports13.6 Author Details

