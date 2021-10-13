The Worldwide Quantum Dot Industry Is Expected To Reach $8.6 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Dot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Material (Cadmium-based, Cadmium-free), Product (Quantum Dot Displays, Other Products), Vertical (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum dot market is estimated to be worth USD 4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Increasing demand for quantum dots in display devices, advanced features of quantum dots and the diverse applications of quantum dots are some of the major factors driving the growth of the quantum dot market. However, the limited availability of rare earth materials is likely to hinder the market growth.

The market for cadmium-free quantum dots to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Many quantum dot manufacturers are switching from toxic cadmium-based quantum dot devices to cadmium-free quantum dot devices. This act is in accordance with restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) directive in electrical and electronic equipment. Cadmium-free quantum dots offer a safer and more sustainable alternative for manufacturers and consumers, by providing them with all the major benefits associated with the technology without the risk associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations due to the use of cadmium. Cadmium-free quantum dots are not only suited for displays, but also applications such as lighting solutions, solar cells, and biomedicine.

The market for displays is estimated to account for the largest share between 2021 and 2026 in quantum dot market

Quantum dots are being extensively used by display manufacturers to offer the best quality displays in the market. Quantum dot displays have a narrow spectrum, high stability and low power consumption. Hence, they are being extensively used by display manufacturers globally. Quantum dots are incorporated into wide range of display applications such as, flat-panel TV screens, digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices. LEDs with quantum dot luminophores is an emerging technology with high potential in the display ecosystem. As a result, the display devices are expected to dominate the quantum dot market during the forecast period.

Quantum dot market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026

The increasing adoption of quantum dot products in lighting, automotive and consumer electronics applications is a key factor driving the quantum dot market growth. As of now, several quantum dot products are in the pre-commercialization stage. However, in the coming years, the quantum dots will be deployed in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions.

Asia Pacific consists of many established display manufactures and several emerging market players and research organizations that are focused on R&D activities related to the quantum dot technology. Hence, Asia Pacific is expected to command the quantum dot market in the near future. The rising middle-class population with high disposable income and the growing demand for innovative products, along with improving manufacturing efficiencies is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Quantum Dot Market4.2 Quantum Dot Market, by Material4.3 Quantum Dot Market, by Product4.4 Quantum Dot Market, by Vertical4.5 Quantum Dot Market, by Region4.6 Quantum Dot Market in Europe, by Vertical and Country, 2020

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Use in Display Devices5.2.1.2 Advantages of Quantum Dots Over Conventional Displays5.2.1.3 Diverse Applications of Quantum Dots5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Limited Availability of Rare Earth Materials5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Large and High-Resolution Displays5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Quantum Dots in LED Products5.2.3.3 Growing Use in Aerospace & Defense Applications5.2.3.4 Adoption of Quantum Dots in Agriculture5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding Use of Toxic and Heavy Metals5.2.4.2 Adverse Impact of Falling Prices of Conventional Displays5.2.4.3 Limited Awareness About Advantages of Quantum Dots5.3 Major Quantum Dot Precursor Suppliers5.3.1 Solvay Chemicals5.3.2 Sigma-Aldrich5.3.3 Indium Corporation5.3.4 Strem Chemicals5.3.5 Goomoo Chemical5.3.6 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.5.3.7 Mateck5.3.8 American Elements5.3.9 Alfa Aesar (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) 5.3.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Pricing Analysis: Average Selling Price Trends6.4 List of Key Patents and Innovations6.5 Key Technology Trends6.5.1 QLED6.5.2 Labeling and Imaging Using Quantum Dots6.6 Porters Five Forces Analysis6.6.1 Threat of New Entrants6.6.2 Threat of Substitutes6.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.7 Case Studies6.7.1 Development of Cutting-Edge Quantum Dots for Photodynamic Therapy and Medical Imaging6.7.2 Retrofitting Existing LCD Modules with Quantum Dot Optical Components6.7.3 Use of Nanotechnology to Enhance Plant Growth6.8 Trade Data6.9 Regulatory Environment6.9.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive6.9.2 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Guidelines (US)6.10 Quantum Dot Market Ecosystem6.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

7 Quantum Dot Production Techniques7.1 Introduction7.2 Colloidal Synthesis7.3 Plasma Synthesis7.4 Fabrication7.4.1 Lithography7.4.1.1 Electron-Beam Lithography7.4.1.2 Soft Lithography7.4.1.3 Stencil Lithography7.4.1.4 Nanolithography7.4.1.5 Photopatternable Array7.5 Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly7.6 Viral Assembly7.7 Electrochemical Assembly7.8 Bulk Manufacturing

8 Quantum Dot Market, by Material8.1 Introduction8.2 Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots8.2.1 Adverse Effects of Cadmium on Health and Environment Lead to Decline in Growth8.2.2 Indium Arsenide Quantum Dots8.2.2.1 Indium Arsenide Quantum Dots Can be Used in Photodetectors and Diode Lasers8.2.3 Silicon Quantum Dots8.2.3.1 Non-Toxicity and Abundant Availability Make Silicon a Suitable Alternative for Cadmium and Lead8.2.4 Graphene Quantum Dots8.2.4.1 Graphene Quantum Dots Witness High Demand due to Low Toxicity and Stable Photo Luminance8.2.5 Perovskite Quantum Dots8.2.5.1 Bright Photoluminescence Boosts Surge in Demand for Perovskite Quantum Dots8.2.6 Lead Sulfide Quantum Dots8.2.6.1 Low Fabrication Cost and Good Optoelectronic Properties Boost Demand for Lead Sulfide Quantum Dots for Displays8.3 Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots8.3.1 Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots Offer Extensive UV Excitation, Bright Photoluminescence, and High Stability8.3.2 Cadmium Selenide Quantum Dots8.3.2.1 Cadmium Selenide Quantum Dots - Viable for Use in a Wide Range of Applications8.3.3 Cadmium Sulfide Quantum Dots8.3.4 Cadmium Telluride Quantum Dots8.3.4.1 Cadmium Telluride Quantum Dots - Mainly Used for Spectroscopy Applications

9 Quantum Dot Market, by Product9.1 Introduction9.2 Quantum Dot Displays9.2.1 Narrow Spectrum and High Stability Make Quantum Dot Displays Suitable Alternative to Conventional Displays9.2.2 Quantum Dot Enhanced Films (QD LCD/QDEF)9.2.2.1 Quantum Dot Enhanced Films to Dominate Quantum Dot Display Market9.2.3 Quantum Dot Color Filters9.2.3.1 Advantages such as Improved Brightness and Wide Viewing Angles Boost Demand for Quantum Dot Color Filters9.2.4 Self-Emitting QLEDs/True QLEDs9.2.4.1 Self-Emitting QLEDs to be Commercialized Soon9.3 Quantum Dot Lasers9.3.1 High Output Power and Superior Temperature Stability Fuel Demand for Quantum Dot Lasers9.4 Quantum Dot Solar Cells9.4.1 Quantum Dot Solar Cells Capture Solar Energy More Cost-Effectively9.5 Quantum Dot Medical Devices9.5.1 Diverse Applications of Quantum Dot Medical Devices Expected to Drive Market Growth9.6 Quantum Dot Photodetectors/Sensors9.6.1 Low Cost and Superior Quality Drive Segment Growth9.7 Quantum Dot Lighting (LED) Products9.7.1 Quantum Dot LEDs Deliver Higher Brightness, Efficiency, and Stability Than Phosphor LEDs9.8 Quantum Dot Batteries and Energy Storage Systems9.8.1 Quantum Dot Nanocrystal Solutions Deliver 5 Times More Power Than Conventional Batteries9.9 Quantum Dot Transistors9.9.1 Advantages of Quantum Dot Transistors Over Conventional Ones Drives Segment9.10 Quantum Dot Chips & Tags9.10.1 High Security Authentication to Accelerate Demand for Quantum Dot Chips & Tags

10 Quantum Dot Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Consumer10.2.1 Growing Demand for Superior Displays to Drive Consumer Vertical10.3 Commercial10.3.1 Quantum Dot Lighting Products Expected to Witness High Growth in Commercial Vertical10.3.2 Retail10.3.2.1 Need for Enhanced Customer Experience Boosts Use of Quantum Dot Displays and Lighting in Retail Sector10.3.3 Corporate10.3.3.1 Quantum Dot Displays Mainly Used for Information Broadcasting in Corporate Sector10.3.4 Hospitality10.3.4.1 Quantum Dot Displays in the Hospitality Sector Employed to Enhance User Experience10.4 Healthcare10.4.1 Increased Efficiency and Brightness Drive Adoption of Quantum Dots in Healthcare10.4.2 Biological Imaging10.4.2.1 Quantum Dots Can be Used to Develop Probes for Biological Imaging10.4.3 Cellular Labeling10.4.3.1 High Brightness and Narrow Emission Spectrums Make Quantum Dots Suitable for Cellular Labeling10.4.4 DNA Labeling10.4.4.1 Superior Optical Properties Make Quantum Dots Suitable for DNA Labeling10.4.5 Cancer Diagnosis10.4.5.1 Quantum Dots Can Help in Detecting Primary Tumors at an Early Stage10.5 Defense10.5.1 High Photostability Boosts Use of Quantum Dots in Defense Applications10.6 Telecommunications10.6.1 Quantum Dots to Revolutionize Telecommunications During Forecast Period10.7 Others10.7.1 Manufacturing10.7.1.1 Quantum Dots Widely Used in Chemical Vapor Deposition and Colloidal Synthesis10.7.2 Transportation10.7.2.1 Quantum Dots Find Application in Flat Panel Displays and Solid-State Lighting10.7.3 Education10.7.3.1 Quantum Dot Displays to be Used for Visual Learning10.7.4 Sports & Entertainment10.7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Displays to Drive Market Growth for Sports and Entertainment Verticals10.7.5 Agriculture10.7.5.1 Quantum Dot Films in Greenhouses Provide Optimal Growth Environment for Plant Growth

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Market Evaluation Framework12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2018-202012.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant12.5.1 Star12.5.2 Emerging Leader12.5.3 Pervasive12.5.4 Participant12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant12.6.1 Progressive Companies12.6.2 Responsive Companies12.6.3 Dynamic Companies12.6.4 Starting Blocks12.7 Competitive Scenario12.7.1 Product Launches and Developments12.7.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Nanosys13.2.2 Samsung Electronics13.2.3 Nanoco Group13.2.4 NNCrystal US Corporation13.2.5 QD Laser13.2.6 Merck Group13.2.7 NanoPhotonica13.2.8 OSRAM Licht13.2.9 Crystalplex Corporation 13.2.10 LG Electronics 13.2.11 DuPont13.3 Other Key Players13.3.1 Quantum Materials Corp.13.3.2 Ocean NanoTech13.3.3 Navillum Nanotechnologies13.3.4 UbiQD13.3.5 Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research (Fraunhofer IAP)13.3.6 Quantum Solutions13.3.7 Ranovus13.3.8 Innolume13.3.9 Avantama 13.3.10 TCL 13.3.11 Vizio 13.3.12 Sony 13.3.13 Hisense 13.3.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14 Appendix

