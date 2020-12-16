The Worldwide PVDF Membrane Industry Is Expected To Reach $925.4 Million By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVDF Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Technology, Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead-based Assays), End-use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVDF membrane market size was USD 700.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 925.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020.

The increasing demand from biopharmaceutical industries and stringent regulations regarding the emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste are the major drivers boosting the demand for PVDF membrane market globally. The growing usage of PVDF membrane in microfiltration, venting applications, and medical accessories and increasing demand for treated water in emerging economies provide growth opportunities for manufacturers pf PVDF membrane. However, the high production cost of PVDF membrane and issues related to life span and efficiency related to PVDF membrane are the factors hindering the growth of the market.

Hydrophilic type segment to capture the highest share in PVDF membrane market during the forecast period.

The hydrophilic type is the most-widely used PVDF membrane owing to its various physical properties, such as high porosity, chemical & abrasion resistance, particle retention, convenience in handling, high filtration efficiency, and high flow rates. Due to these properties, hydrophilic PVDF finds extensive use in filtration applications involving exposure to aqueous solutions and gasses. It is extensively used in gas and aqueous solution filtration applications in food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, biopharmaceutical, processing, and other industries.

Ultrafiltration to be the largest technology segment

Ultrafiltration technology accounted for the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2019. Ultrafiltration involves finely porous membranes to separate water and micro solutes from macromolecules and colloids. In ultrafiltration, the mechanism for the separation of the solvent from the solute/colloidal particle is similar to that of reverse osmosis and nanofiltration with distinction in pore sizes.

General filtration to be the largest application of PVDF membrane

Based on application, the PVDF membrane membranes market is segmented into general filtration, sample preparation, bead-based assays, and others. The general filtration application segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. This is due to its extensive use in filtration end-use industries such as biopharmaceutical, petrochemical, and food & beverage. Chemical inertness, the ability to sustain high temperature, good mechanical properties, and high filtration efficiency make PVDF membranes suitable for industrial filtration applications, where they are exposed to corrosive environments and come in contact with gasses, acids, solvents, and alkaline solutions.

Biopharmaceutical to account for the largest market share for the forecast period

The biopharmaceutical industry holds the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2020. Increasing investment in R&D for the biotechnology and medical industry is expected to propel the growth of the PVDF membrane market globally. The market for the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to continue to grow at a relatively high rate in the next five years, providing a large market for manufacturers of PVDF membrane.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing PVDF membranes market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing PVDF membrane market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to its rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The demand for PVDF membrane is high in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina. The rise in the implementation of stringent environmental regulations in the developed as well as emerging economies is also a major driver for the global PVDF membrane market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the PVDF Membrane Market4.2 PVDF Membrane Market, by Type4.3 PVDF Membrane Market, by Technology4.4 PVDF Membrane Market, by Application4.5 PVDF Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry4.6 PVDF Membrane Market, by Key Country4.7 APAC PVDF Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for PVDF Membrane from Biopharmaceutical Industries5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Municipal and Industrial Wastes5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of PVDF Membranes5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Use of PVDF Membrane in Microfiltration, Venting Applications, and Medical Accessories5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Treated Water in Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Lifespan and Efficiency of PVDF Membrane5.3 Tariffs and Regulations5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the PVDF Membrane Market5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators5.6.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts5.6.2 Trends in Population Growth5.6.3 Trends in the Healthcare Industry5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.7.1 R&D5.7.2 Manufacturing5.7.3 Distributors, Marketing, and Sales5.8 Adjacent/Related Markets5.8.1 Introduction5.8.2 Limitation5.8.3 Market Ecosystem and Interconnected Market5.8.4 Membrane Market5.8.4.1 Market Definition5.8.4.2 Market Overview5.8.5 Membrane Market, by Material5.8.5.1 Polymeric5.8.5.2 Ceramic5.8.6 Membrane Market, by Technology5.8.6.1 RO5.8.6.2 UF5.8.6.3 MF5.8.6.4 NF5.8.7 Membrane Market, by Application5.8.7.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment5.8.7.2 Industrial Processing5.8.8 Membrane Market, by Region5.9 Case Study 6 PVDF Membrane Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Hydrophilic6.2.1 Low Manufacturing and Operating Cost is Boosting the Demand6.3 Hydrophobic6.3.1 Hydrophobic Membranes Most Widely Used for Solvent Solutions and Sample Preparation 7 PVDF Membrane Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Ultrafiltration7.2.1 Ultrafiltration Has Higher Flux Rate Than Other Membrane Technologies7.3 Microfiltration7.3.1 Cost and Energy Consumption of Microfiltration Lower Than Other Technologies7.4 Nanofiltration7.4.1 Nanofiltration Can Function at a Very Low Operating Pressure 8 PVDF Membrane Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 General Filtration8.2.1 Solvent Filtration is Major Application of PVDF Membrane in General Filtration Segment8.2.2 Solvent Filtration8.2.3 Chemical Intermediate Filtration8.2.4 Bio Products Filtration8.3 Sample Preparation8.3.1 HPLC to Dominate Market in Sample Preparation Application8.3.2 HPLC Sample Preparation8.4 Bead-Based Assays8.4.1 PVDF Membrane Used in Bead-Based Assays for Its Low Binding and Inert Support8.5 Others 9 PVDF Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Biopharmaceutical9.2.1 Sample Separation and Dialysis Applications are Major Uses of PVDF Membrane9.2.2 Dialysis and Filtration9.2.3 Sample Preparation9.3 Industrial9.3.1 Increasing Population and Industrialization Resulting in Growing Water & Wastewater Treatment9.3.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment9.3.3 Industrial Gas Processing9.3.4 Membrane Distillation9.4 Food & Beverage9.4.1 Stringent Hygiene Standards in Food & Beverage Industry Boosting the Market9.4.2 Dairy Applications9.4.3 Juice & Wine Production9.5 Others 10 PVDF Membrane Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 APAC10.3 North America10.4 Europe10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share11.4 Market Ranking11.5 Key Market Developments11.5.1 Investment & Expansion11.5.2 Merger & Acquisition 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions12.1.1 Star12.1.2 Emerging Leaders12.1.3 Pervasive12.1.4 Emerging Players12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio12.3 Business Strategy Excellence12.4 Company Profiles12.4.1 Arkema12.4.2 Merck Millipore12.4.3 Koch Separation Solutions12.4.4 Cytiva12.4.5 Citic Envirotech12.4.6 Pall12.4.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories12.4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific12.4.9 Membrane Solutions 12.4.10 GVS12.5 Startup/SME Profiles12.5.1 Advanced Microdevices12.5.2 Asahi Kasei12.5.3 Axiva Sichem Biotech12.5.4 Himedia Laboratories12.5.5 Hiraoka12.5.6 Kamps12.5.7 LG12.5.8 Microdyn-Nadir12.5.9 Pentair 12.5.10 Scinor 12.5.11 Starlab 12.5.12 Sterlitech 12.5.13 Synder Filtration 12.5.14 Theway Membranes 12.5.15 Toray Industries 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations

