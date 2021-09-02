The Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction Industry Is Expected To Reach $13.7 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for PCR technology should grow from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $13.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The reagents and consumables market for PCR technology should grow from $6.3 billion in 2021 to $8.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The software market for PCR technology should grow from $590.8 million in 2021 to $776.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report examines the market potential of PCR technology. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advances, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players. The report discusses the market share of PCR technologies based on type of product, technology and application.

This report segments the global market by four geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). For the purpose of this report, North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, U.K., France and Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; and RoW includes the Middle East, Africa and South America. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year, 2019 as the historical year and forecasts are through year-end 2026.

Report Includes

70 data tables and 15 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of major factors driving the growth of the PCR market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases

Estimation of market size and revenue sales forecast for PCR products, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, application, and geographic region

Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for PCR technology, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for PCR technology in clinical diagnostics

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The molecular diagnostic industry is an integral part of the healthcare industry. It is continuously evolving with the advent of novel technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS). PCR technology has vast potential in the fields of proteomics and genomics and has revolutionized the molecular and functional genomics sector. PCR technology includes real-time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, hot start and touchdown PCR, and multiplex PCR.

Technology drivers of the PCR market include advances in instrumentation, reagents and PCR techniques, and increasing R&D. Health- and healthcare-related drivers include increasingly sedentary lifestyles, the growing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular, and the increasing percentage of baby-boomers. The use of PCR is increasing beyond the conventional markets. Research labs and institutions are using PCR for various research activities for pharmaceutical companies, biotech and drug/product discovery companies, forensic labs and clinical diagnostic labs.

Reagents and consumables is the largest market segment in terms of revenues. The availability of ready-made mixes and reagents has spurred the growth of the reagent market. The instruments segment, which includes real-time PCR instruments and thermal cycles, is another high-growth area. Real-time PCR technology has opened up the arena of PCR applications ranging from the diagnosis of infectious diseases to DNA fingerprinting in forensic science. The number of companies entering the PCR reagent business is on the rise, with most of these new entrants being small local companies, but to meet the market demand for new products and reagents, many of these companies must enter into partnerships or collaborations with leading and larger market players, especially for product development and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Background and Technology Overview

Evolution of PCR

Principles of PCR

Instruments and Components of PCR

Instruments

Target DNA

Primers

Enzyme and Enzyme Concentration

Buffers

Magnesium Concentration

Deoxyribonucleoside Triphosphates

Types of PCR

Reverse Transcription PCR

Nested PCR

Hot Start and Touchdown PCR

Inverse PCR

Multiplex PCR

Quantitative PCR

Traditional vs. Real-Time PCR

Design of Primer for PCR

Primer Selection

Primer Length

Melting Temperature

Specificity

G/C Content

3' End Sequence

PCR Quantification Methods

Absolute Quantification

Relative Quantification

Components of Quantitative PCR

DNA Binding Dyes

Probes in qPCR

Controls for qPCR Experiments

Chapter 4 COVID-19 and R&D

Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development

Basigin (CD147)

C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)

Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)

Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)

Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit ? (IL-6RA)

Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

R&D on COVID-19

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)

Clinical Trials being Conducted during COVID-19 Pandemic

Response to Drug Shortages

National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials

U.S. FDA

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)

European Medicines Agency

COVID-19 Testing

Chapter 6 Polymerase Chain Reaction: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Outbreak

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Delays of Clinical Trials

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for PCR, by Product Type

Market Size and Forecast

PCR Instruments

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

PCR Reagents and Consumables

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

PCR Software

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

PCR Services

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for PCR, by Technology

Market Size and Forecast

Real-Time PCR

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Reverse Transcriptase PCR

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Inverse and Standard PCR

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Assembly and Nested PCR

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Hot Start and Touchdown PCR

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Multiplex PCR and Other PCR

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for PCR Technology, by Application

Research Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Clinical Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Other PCR Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Shares

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen Nv

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biofire Diagnostics Llc

Bioneer Corp.

Eppendorf Ag

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5srbcc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-polymerase-chain-reaction-industry-is-expected-to-reach-13-7-billion-by-2026--301368397.html

SOURCE Research and Markets