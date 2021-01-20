The Worldwide Polyethylene Foams Industry Is Expected To Reach $4.5 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 The "Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by Type (Non-XLPE and XLPE), by Density (LDPE,HDPE), by End-Use Application (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Sports & Recreational, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyethylene foams market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025. The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries. Increasing investments in use for polyethylene foams in protective packaging, infrastructure, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in China, India, and Brazil have also boosted the market growth.Medical is the fastest growing end-use application in polyethylene market, in terms of volume. XLPE foams are unique, closed-cell materials used widely to create medical packaging solutions. Certain grades of XLPE foams are expanded in a natural process, using nitrogen verses chemical expansion. The XLPE foam is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and latex-free and can come in contact with skin and can also be used in operating rooms. It has a cushion-like feeling, it is water resistant and also has the capability of being gamma sterilized to be used with medical devices. Protective packaging segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of polyethylene foams. Protective packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2020 and 2025. Protective packaging is used in a wide variety of applications including fruits and vegetables, automotive, aerospace, appliance, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Economic growth and demographic change is a major factor driving the packaging industry. Incomes are expected to rise, which will lead to increase in consumer spending on packaged goods as well as strengthening the middle class people to engage towards global brands and shopping habits. Another driving factor for packaging industry is the increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products due to rising life expectancy, especially in developed markets like Japan. XLPE type is the fastest-growing segment of the polyethylene foams market. XLPE type is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. XPLE foam also known as cross-linked polyethylene foam is a closed-cell foam which is characterized by a compact feel and resistance to water. It has many of the same properties as polyethylene foam but also has the ability to protect Class ""A"" surfaces (surface that can either be seen or touched or both) and is consequently used extensively in the packaging of medical products and equipment. APAC is the fastest market for polyethylene foams during the forecast period. APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for polyethylene foams during the forecast period. The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing use of PE foam in packaging, automotive, footwear, sports & recreational, and building & construction industries. The continuous growth in the manufacturing of products for domestic use, as well as exports, drives the demand for PE foam in the region. The demand for high-quality products, rising population, and the growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyethylene Foams Market4.2 Polyethylene Foams Market Growth, by End-Use Application4.3 APAC: Polyethylene Foams Market Share, by End-Use Application and Country, 20194.4 Polyethylene Foams Market: by Major Countries4.5 Polyethylene Foams Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth of Major End-Use Application Segments5.2.1.2 High Demand in APAC5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Co2-Based Polyols5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.2.4.2 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Polyols5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends5.4.1 Introduction5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Automotive Industry5.4.4 Trends and Forecast of Global Construction Industry5.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.5.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.5.2 Major Economic Effects of COVID-195.5.3 Effects on GDP of Countries5.5.4 Scenario Assessment5.5.4.1 Scenario-Based Analysis of Impact of COVID-195.5.5 Impact on Construction Industry5.5.6 Impact on Automotive Industry5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Foams Ecosystem5.9 Trade Analysis5.9.1 Trade Scenario of Polyethylene Foams5.10 Regulations5.10.1 Food Contact-Eu5.10.2 US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)5.11 Patent Analysis5.11.1 Methodology5.11.2 Publication Trends5.11.3 Top Applicants5.11.4 Jurisdiction5.12 Case Study Analysis5.13 Technology Analysis 6 Polyethylene Foams Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Non-Xlpe6.2.1 Accounts for a Larger Share of the Market6.3 Xlpe6.3.1 to be the Faster-Growing Segment of the Market 7 Polyethylene Foams Market, by Density7.1 Introduction7.2 Ldpe Foam7.3 Hdpe Foam 8 Polyethylene Foams Market, by End-Use Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Protective Packaging8.2.1 Largest Consumer of Polyethylene Foams8.3 Automotive8.3.1 to be the Second-Largest End-user of Polyethylene Foams8.4 Building & Construction8.4.1 Growing Infrastructural and New Housing Constructions to Drive the Market for Polyethylene Foams8.5 Footwear, Sports & Recreational8.5.1 Lightweight and Durable Properties Suitable for Sporting Applications8.6 Medical8.6.1 Fastest-Growing End-Use Application of Polyethylene Foam8.7 Others 9 Polyethylene Foams Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 APAC9.5 Middle East & Africa9.6 South America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Competitive Scenario10.2.1 Market Evaluation Matrix10.2.2 Investments & Expansions10.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions10.2.4 New Product Launches10.2.5 Partnerships & Agreements10.3 Market Share Analysis10.4 Top Company Revenue Analysis10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 201910.5.1 Star10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive10.5.4 Emerging Companies10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio10.7 Business Strategy Excellence10.8 Sme Matrix, 201910.8.1 Responsive Companies10.8.2 Progressive Companies10.8.3 Starting Blocks10.8.4 Dynamic Companies 11 Company Profiles11.1 Armacell LLC11.2 Jsp11.3 Zotefoams plc11.4 Sealed Air11.5 Recticel Nv11.6 Inoac11.7 Thermotec Pty Ltd.11.8 Wisconsin Foam Products11.9 Dafa A/S11.10 Palziv Inc.11.11 Other Key Companies11.11.1 Hira Industries LLC11.11.2 Pregis LLC11.11.3 Quality Foam Packaging, Inc.11.11.4 Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd.11.11.5 Protac Inc.11.11.6 Kaneka Corporation11.11.7 Sonoco Products Company11.11.8 Rhyno Foam (Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.)11.11.9 Supreme Industries Limited 11.11.10 Plymouth Foam 11.11.11 Innovo Packaging Co. Ltd 11.11.12 Foampartner 11.11.13 Mitsui Chemicals 11.11.14 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. 11.11.15 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. 11.11.16 Toray Industries, Inc.11.12 Other Companies 12 Adjacent & Related Markets 13 Appendix

